3 beds | 2 cars | 1 baths
Nestled privately on a quiet, neighbourly street, this 1960s gem is perfectly established for young families and those searching for their first home.
Spanning two character-filled levels with spectacular rear views of the suburban bush landscape, including Blackbutt Reserve, you can embrace its solid bones and existing versatility or introduce a more contemporary feel to suit your lifestyle.
Entering the impressive double-door front entrance, light-filled interiors emphasize the space, high ceilings, practical layout and distinctive art deco elements and fixtures that exude a neoclassical ambience.
Upstairs, enjoys free-flowing dining and living areas off the kitchen with a great rumpus downstairs that's ideal as an indoor play area or home office.
The fully fenced low-maintenance yard offers children and pets a safe place to play, whilst an adjoining entertaining patio is the perfect spot to relax with family and friends around a BBQ.
Feel free to tinker away in the extra workspace in the garage and park additional vehicles off the street in the dedicated parking bay.
Everything you need is moments from your doorstep, with a preschool, primary, high school, and playgrounds all within walking distance.
For some retail therapy or a family night out, venture out to a popular restaurant or movie at Westfield Kotara.
There are also plenty of mountain bike and walking paths and nearby beaches to whet the appetite of outdoor enthusiasts.
