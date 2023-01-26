Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sydney Thunder's Jason Sangha set for second straight BBL finals after returning from mid-season surgery

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Thunder's Jason Sangha. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Jason Sangha wasn't sure if he'd be back on the cricket field again this summer, let alone playing Big Bash League (BBL).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.