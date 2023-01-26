Jason Sangha wasn't sure if he'd be back on the cricket field again this summer, let alone playing Big Bash League (BBL).
But now, having successfully completed his comeback from surgery this week, the Novocastrian is eyeing off a second straight BBL finals series with the Sydney Thunder.
He says a dramatic improvement midway through his rehabilitation proved the difference after breaking his collarbone while fielding on December 18.
"Definitely when I did it, it seemed like BBL was done," Sangha told the Newcastle Herald in between fixtures on Thursday.
"That was the kind of vibe I got from everyone, medical staff to the surgeon, it's probably going to be your season done.
"So we made a plan to try and get back for the first Shield game [February 11], that was what we were looking at originally.
"It was just incredible to finally get back as quick as I did ... it was quite remarkable between the third and fifth week post surgery.
"The first three weeks before that I probably thought 'I'm definitely not getting back', but pretty much as soon as that third week hit recovery just went through the roof.
"Then it was more about the confidence of getting back out in the middle and fielding and doing all that stuff again, which is all mental."
Having trialled out the injury with Sydney grade club Randwick-Petersham last weekend, Sangha was given the green light to play the Thunder's crucial last-round clash against the Stars at the MCG on Wednesday night.
Thunder, who have endured a rollercoaster campaign, survived some nervous moments to eventually navigate a chase of 120 with seven wickets down in the second last over.
Batting at No.3, Sangha scored 10 runs from 11 balls but he was more concerned about something else.
"I was more scared about my first dive. Once I got through that I could just keep playing," he said.
The result ensured Thunder qualified for the play-offs, now hosting Brisbane Heat in "The Eliminator' at Sydney Showground on Friday.
"In some respects you don't mind that [quick turnaround]," the 23-year-old said.
"We've just come off a nice win and for me it's about playing cricket again so I don't want to have too many days off. It's nothing we're not used to and hopefully we can carry that momentum into other games."
Sangha, who started the BBL campaign as Thunder captain, says Chris Green may continue in the role.
FIXTURES: Sydney Thunder (4) v Brisbane Heat (5) at Sydney Showground on Friday (The Eliminator); Perth Scorchers (1) v Sydney Sixers (2) at Optus Stadium on Saturday (The Qualifier); Melbourne Renegades (3) v winner of The Eliminator at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.