It's looking like a mighty fine Australia Day long weekend for fishing.
The marlin bite continues to roll on off our coast, the January prawn run has stirred up local estuaries and the weather gods have generally played ball.
This weekend, on the back of a mild sou-easter, presents a great chance to get off-shore and chase pelagics.
"We've got a light sou-easter on Friday which will slowly abate into Saturday morning before conditions swing around to the east-nor-east in the afternoon," Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, said.
"This looks ideal for a fish on Saturday morning in what I expect will be near windless conditions and head home in the afternoon with the sea breeze."
Hunter waters continue to host marlin from inshore out to the Shelf, the fish being lured down by nutrient rich warm waters from the north.
"Port Stephens is going gang-busters and it's been a similar story out of Swansea this week," Jason said. "Stripes, blacks and blues from the Shelf in."
All this is great news as Lake Macquarie Game Fishing Club prepares to host the first local tournament of the season next weekend out of Swansea.
Following the LMGFC Big Fish Bonanza, the tournament calendar is as follows:
2023 CCGFC Garmin Bluewater Skins Marlin Shootout
2023 MWM Metal Roofing Billfish Shootut
2023 NSWGFA Interclub State Championships
2023 NSWGFA Interclub State Championships
2023 East Coast Classic
"It will be a typically busy time of year for most game-fishos with many marriages feeling the strain," Jason said.
Lots of reports of good dolphin fish up to a metre and more on the FADS in that 50 fathom mark out to the Shelf extending all the way down to Terrigal.
"A great sign for those who savour a tasty fillet - magnificent - and accessible not only for the bigger boats but trailer boats as well," Jason said.
Inshore, there are good numbers of bonito around.
"Reports of a spotted mackerell caught this week off Swansea week mixed in as well," Jason said.
"Expect to see these types of northern species pushing down in this balmy water - 23 degrees on local beaches and a beautiful aqua colour
"Moving into February don't be surprised to see Spanish mackerel up round Seals Rocks and Forster.
"Same story with cobia - they love sucking down those bonito."
Inshore reefs are fishing well for trag and snapper. Beaches are holding whiting, dart, bream jew and a few tailor.
"A bit surprising for this time of year, but there have been tailor caught up to 55cm, particularly early of a morning, in the lake," Jason said. "Lots of little kingfish throughout the system. More undersize than oversize but great to see."
The January prawn run really fired up the bream in the lake.
"Jumpin' Johnny Frith has been getting into them this week," Jason said.
"Still a lot of whiting, but not a whole lot of surface activity.
"The flathead are there but they are pretty quiet, compared to other times of year, as they spawn.
"Expect to see their numbers rise towards the end of February."
Crabs continue to provide outstanding feeds throughout the local area, but the question remains, where are the squid?
"There were a few about during the prawn run, but it certainly has not been a squid year - yet," Jason said.
"We'll see what happens towards the end of Feb and into March."
Looking ahead to other tournament news, the Great Australian Pub Fishing Competition is set to lure a cast of hundreds to Newcastle NSW for an 'unreel' weekend of fishing and fun on February 10-12.
Anglers can compete individually and also be members of a social fishing group associated with their local pub or club, forming teams of up to four anglers to compete for a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes.
More news of this event next week.
The time-honoured Bulahdelah Bass Bash is back again this year, bookended by a ball on Friday, February 10 and prezzo Sunday, February 12 - with competition running Saturday, February 11.
For information, check out the Bass Bash Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.