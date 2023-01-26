ANDREW Harriott has produced a T20 Summer Bash masterclass, almost single-handedly guiding University to a comfortable 21-run victory against Suburban Districts.
The Sea Dragons opener smashed 119 off 70 balls, with 75 percent of his runs made in boundaries via 12 fours and seven sixes at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday night.
It was the first century by any batsman during the 2022-23 tournament but Harriott's second overall in the T20 Summer Bash, having struck an unbeaten 122 three years ago.
He also recorded a ton (120) in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition before the Christmas break.
Harriott's appearances for University have been infrequent but valuable this season, scoring a combined 359 runs at an average of 89.75 from just five innings.
The Sea Dragons finished 4-193 with Harriott and Central Coast import Callum Rainger (31 off 17) combining for a second-wicket partnership of 103, taking the total from 1-66 to 2-169.
Suburban Districts were restricted to 4-172 in reply after Rebels pair Matt Rodgers (55 off 38) and Marlon Rodrigo (68 off 52) enjoyed an opening stand of 120.
Both sides don't play T20 Summer Bash again until next month - Uni meet Wests (Rosellas) at No.1 Sportsground on February 8 and Suburban Districts, washed out twice on Sunday, visit Merewether (Lions) at Townson Oval on February 19.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
