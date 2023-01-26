David Lowe: Angus Thurgate looms as costly loss for Jets

Is that poor management, lack of financial resources, doubts about where he fits in the grand scheme of things? I don't know, and I don't really care. One of the Jets' two best players is about to walk, although he is saying all the right things. At 23 years old, he usually starts most matches and plays 90 effective minutes. We constantly hear about building for the future, but if you are not going to start with Thurgate, where do you begin?