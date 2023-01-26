David Lowe: Angus Thurgate looms as costly loss for Jets

I'm tempted to regale you with the brilliance of a 39-year-old Alessandro Diamanti, the overwhelming influence of Elton John on the McDonald Jones Stadium surface, but two articles in the Herald on Wednesday cannot be ignored.
I'll call it the tale of two doors, one opening for Japanese import Manabu Saito, who comes to the Jets on somewhat of a rescue mission, the other apparently closing on the Jets career of Angus Thurgate, who seems increasingly likely to depart as a free agent in July.
First, we welcome Japanese star Saito, whose credentials are exceptional and I hope he enjoys success with the Jets and our beautiful region. Should we have to hope he does well enough to help the Jets secure finals football, but not too well to attract other suitors at season's end?
Should we be concerned that a horse might have bolted before his scheduled first game in mid February? Is it too much to expect one player to change a team's fortunes in a 10-game time slot? Is it another attempt by a management structure having a wild shot at the stumps to avert disappointment?
Me, I hope Saito stars, falls in love with Newcastle, takes us to the playoffs, and the next few years are all beer and skittles. But the odds are heavily against that scenario. As indeed they are against Thurgate staying with the Jets after this season. And that is the scenario we should be most concerned with.
"Thurgate has been a rare success story for the Jets development system in recent years", wrote Craig Kerry on Wednesday. After eight years of development and excellent service he will likely walk out the door, with perhaps a modest development fee coming the Jets way.
Is that poor management, lack of financial resources, doubts about where he fits in the grand scheme of things? I don't know, and I don't really care. One of the Jets' two best players is about to walk, although he is saying all the right things. At 23 years old, he usually starts most matches and plays 90 effective minutes. We constantly hear about building for the future, but if you are not going to start with Thurgate, where do you begin?
Melbourne Victory, having a horror year on the pitch, struck gold last week with a reported $1.1 million for Nick D'Agostino, a player in the middle of a three-year deal. The fee is peanuts for an overseas club willing to take a gamble, but will pay a hefty fine hanging over the club's head, with a good chunk of coin available for a good player next year. The Mariners struck a similar deal with Garang Kuol, and have received a similar fee.
Why is Thurgate not on an extended contract with decent remuneration? If no overseas suitors come calling the worst result is the services of a very competent A-League player. And not one easily or cheaply replaced.
Players move a lot in the modern era, and Thurgate deserves to maximise his earnings potential. It is a business whether we like it or not. Could be worse, I guess, like one of the clubs propping up the Jets signing young Angus for next to naught next season. Don't laugh. It could happen.
