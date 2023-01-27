The Newcastle Art Gallery may have its doors closed, but there is still action going on.
The gallery launched a six-part podcast, Conversations from the Collection, in January featuring gallery audience lead Zana Kobayashi in conversation with six artists.
Each episode dives into a different collection area of the Newcastle Art Gallery to uncover hidden stories and connect with artists who have contributed to the significance of collection.
The first series includes conversations with artists Virginia Cuppaidge, Brian Robinson, Kenji Uranishi, Joan Ross, Tamara Dean and Hilarie Mais.
Meanwhile, this week the gallery invited artists from across Australia to make their mark on the expansion of Newcastle Art Gallery as the project takes the next step towards construction.
Newcastle Art Gallery will commission four new works of art to be displayed on the hoarding (temporary fencing) erected around the site for the duration of the construction work, which is on track to begin mid-year.
An expression of interest for artists was launched by Newcastle Art Galler, coinciding with City of Newcastle opening a tender for the four contractors shortlisted to complete the main construction works.
"It's wonderful to kick off the new year with two important milestones for this much-anticipated project continuing on time towards the planned completion of our reimagined Newcastle Art Gallery at the end of 2024," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said in a press release.
"Given the site's prominent location in the heart of our city, the construction hoarding project offers a unique opportunity for established or emerging artists to reach new audiences while also improving the external view of the work zone.
"I can't wait to see the calibre of concepts proposed by artists during this expression of interest period, and also look forward to the successful construction company and timelines being confirmed at a future council meeting following the tender process."
Local and national artists and collectives working in all mediums are invited to apply for this project, with the chosen works of art to be digitally reproduced for display on the construction hoarding.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
