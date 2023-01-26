Merewether forced to fight for trials win at Australian Boardriders Battle

Merewether Surfboard Club will for the first time have to take on other locals clubs in trials for the final spot at the Australian Boardriders Battle decider at Newcastle next weekend.
The 2019 champions, Merewether have competed in every national final since the event was first held in 2014 after qualifying through regional events or gaining a wildcard.
However, this year North Narrabeen received the wildcard. Like Merewether, they fell short of the NSW central regional final and a guaranteed spot at Newcastle.
Merewether, though, can still qualify through the local trials, held early on Saturday, February 4, to decide the 24th and final place in that weekend's titles.
They are set to go up against clubs like Frenchmans, Newcastle East End and Redhead for the slot.
With Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan in Hawaii for the Championship Tour opener at Pipeline, Merewether will turn to 2021 world No.5 Morgan Cibilic to lead their campaign.
Cibilic narrowly missed a place on this year's elite tour and last week won the Usher Cup men's title at Snapper Rocks.
The Australian Boardriders Battle offers $110,000 in prizemoney and will be broadcast live on 7plus.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
