Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Australia Day/Day of Mourning in Newcastle and the Hunter 2023 | PHOTOS

Updated January 26 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For some it was a Day of Mourning, for others the Australia Day public holiday was a chance to watch the Beach 5s and for other families it marked an important milestone - becoming an Australian citizen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.