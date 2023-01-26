For some it was a Day of Mourning, for others the Australia Day public holiday was a chance to watch the Beach 5s and for other families it marked an important milestone - becoming an Australian citizen.
The weather put on a show for the public holiday, with temperatures reaching a very balmy 29 degrees Celsius on the coast and reaching 35 degrees further up the valley.
It was also an important day for those receiving Australia Day Honours, see the full list of local recipients here.
Take a look at how Newcastle and Hunter marked January 26 in photos.
Or read the Newcastle Herald coverage from the list below.
