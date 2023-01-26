Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Greyhounds club accepts GRNSW takeover at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
January 27 2023 - 7:00am
Newcastle Greyhounds club accepts GRNSW takeover at The Gardens

Newcastle Greyhound Racing Club (NGRC) members have voted in an overwhelming majority to accept plans from the state governing body to permanently take over operations at The Gardens track.

