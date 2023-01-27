Newcastle Herald
Brad Elder looks to Nifty chance at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 27 2023 - 11:00am
Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder expects consistent performer Nifty Studleigh to be hard to catch if he can find the lead in the Waratah series heat at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

