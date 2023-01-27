Brad Elder looks to Nifty chance at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer-driver Brad Elder expects consistent performer Nifty Studleigh to be hard to catch if he can find the lead in the Waratah series heat at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Nifty Studleigh, a seven-year-old gelding with 173 starts, has found a new lease on life under Elder and his father Darren, winning three times and finishing runner-up in six of his 11 races.
He was a close second to stablemate Hezashadowplaya last start at Tamworth and won the start prior at Newcastle. Elder will drive Nifty Studleigh from gate four on Friday in the hope of finding an easy lead.
"He's been pretty good and hasn't missed a cheque yet in 11 goes," Elder said.
"We've only led on him once and that was at Maitland and he just got beat in 1:57:7, so if he was able to find the top, he'd run a pretty fast mile at Newcastle."
Elder said the key to success with Nifty Studleigh had come after knee injections.
"They were giving him a bit of hell, so we did that and away he goes. He's never looked back," he said.
Elder was also looking forward to the debut of Just Won More for the stable in the opening race.
"He's first up for us and on his form, he's as honest as anything, so I expect him to be in the top three," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
