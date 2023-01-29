Newcastle Herald
Phillip O'Neill writes: Despite increases in federal spending on education, large numbers of kids are still getting a raw deal

By Phillip O'Neill
January 30 2023 - 10:00am
Education in Australia is not a level playing field. The race for success is always uphill for thousands of disadvantaged children.

It's back to school for almost 100,000 kids across the Hunter. More than 5000 will be in kindergarten, each one bright-eyed, curious, adorable. Parents have high expectations. Their children are as capable as the next. They want their kids to experience success, be happy with their achievements, set themselves up for the rest of their life.

