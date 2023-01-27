THE Hunter Hurricanes suffered heavy defeats in Friday's opening round of the Australian Water Polo League against UNSW Wests at Lambton Pool.
Keenan Marsden scored four goals but the men's team went down 18-9 to the Magpies while the women's side were earlier thrashed 18-3 by the Killer Whales.
Australian men's representative Marsden netted twice as the Hurricanes traded goals during the first quarter, going to the break in front 4-3.
However, the visitors scored five straight after the resumption of play and went to half-time up 10-5.
Twice in the fourth quarter the Magpies led by 10.
Lachlan McLeod nabbed a double for Hunter while Lucas Mackaway, Tom Ophir and Corey Allan also found the back of the net.
Japanese import Seiya Adachi and Angus Lambie landed five each for Wests while Novocastrian and four-time Olympian Richie Campbell got two.
In the women's match, Hunter trailled 9-2 at half-time. Amali Jarrett scored the second goal in the second quarter.
The Hurricanes travel to Cronulla on Saturday and Balmain on Sunday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
