Piraeus leads Freedmans' double shot at Newcastle race meeting

The father and son training partnership of Richard and Will Freedman will send two well-fancied gallopers to Saturday's Newcastle meeting on the course proper.
Promising Merchant Navy three-year-old Piraeus, lightly raced with two wins and a second from four starts, is expected to start favorite in the opening event, a benchmark 68 handicap (1600m).
The gelding landed a plunge at Gosford three days before Christmas when, courtesy of a gun Jason Collett ride, he snatched victory in the shadows of the post. Piraeus was backed in from double figure odds to start $5 equal favorite.
Next start, the Freedmans sent him to Muswellbrook where he won a class 1 carrying 60 kilograms. On January 18, Piraeus was gallant in defeat when beaten half a length by the smart Journalism in a classy benchmark 64 handicap at Wyong. Mitchell Bell rode the horse when successful at Muswellbrook and has the mount on Saturday.
The Freedmans, who are enjoying a successful first half of the 2022-23 season with 31.5 winners in two states, also have Snitzel filly Eau De Vie in the maiden plate (1500m).
She has had only two starts and both runs were full of merit. Eau De Vie came from the tail of the field to finish fourth, two lengths from the winner, on Newcastle's Beaumont track on Boxing Day. Last start at Muswellbrook the three-year-old flashed home to be beaten a nose.
Bell has a nice book of rides and combines with Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou on blueblood Barmera in the 1300m maiden handicap. The four-year-old son of I Am Invincible was gutsy when beaten a length first-up for eight months at Warwick Farm on January 4 after being trapped three wide without cover. Barmera has a soft draw and the speed to race up close.
Paul Perry-trained gelding Harlem Groove will be hard to beat in the benchmark 64 handicap (1400m) after he turned in an eye-catching performance on this track on January 17.
Both his runs this preparation have caught the eye. First-up on the Beaumont track on Boxing Day, the four-year-old finished fast to get within a length of the speedy Zenti. Last start he was again strong late when beaten three-quarters of a length. Harlem Groove has the rails barrier and Keagan Latham has the mount.
James Cummings-trained three-year-old Competition is ready to win the 1500m maiden plate. Competition came from second last in a field of 13 on the turn at Wyong last start when beaten a length. He will appreciate the long straight at Newcastle, where he was runner-up in August.
