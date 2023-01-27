Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Opposition ignorant to Indigenous reality

By Letters to the Editor
January 28 2023 - 3:30am
LETTERS: Opposition to Voice is ignorant to Indigenous reality

I WILL most definitely vote "yes" for the Voice. My reason? In 1963-1964 I taught at Toomelah, an Aboriginal settlement fifteen miles south of Boggabilla, in northern NSW. I witnessed utterly repugnant social and living conditions. Those images have never left me. In latter years I taught in western district schools with significant Indigenous populations. Whereas improvements had been made to what I witnessed earlier in my teaching career I still witnessed totally unacceptable attitudes and conditions these people endure. I suggest that anyone opposing the Voice is utterly ignorant of the Indigenous reality.

