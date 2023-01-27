LETTERS: Opposition to Voice is ignorant to Indigenous reality

I WILL most definitely vote "yes" for the Voice. My reason? In 1963-1964 I taught at Toomelah, an Aboriginal settlement fifteen miles south of Boggabilla, in northern NSW. I witnessed utterly repugnant social and living conditions. Those images have never left me. In latter years I taught in western district schools with significant Indigenous populations. Whereas improvements had been made to what I witnessed earlier in my teaching career I still witnessed totally unacceptable attitudes and conditions these people endure. I suggest that anyone opposing the Voice is utterly ignorant of the Indigenous reality.
I WILL be voting against the Voice. We have enough division without altering the constitution to separate a particular race of people. I have family and friends who are Aboriginal and they tell me that the people wanting this are politically motivated and money is the main drive. The treatment of the Aboriginals in poor economic areas needs to be dealt with. The amount of money being poured into these regions does not explain the lack of planning and spending in the areas it is needed. I was researching what day Australia was given independence from Britain and was surprised: October 9, 1942. I feel this should be Australia Day.
DAVID Stuart judges the unrest in Alice Springs as "bad timing for... the Voice..." instead of recognising it as one of the many examples of the symptoms of 235 years of government policy failure towards the Indigenous population of Australia. How has one of the wealthiest countries on the planet allowed for fellow Australians to dwell in totally unacceptable living conditions like those of our remote Indigenous communities? Lack of services and medical care, little education, decaying infrastructure and high unemployment all lead to what we've been witnessing - substance abuse, broken families and high crime rates. The Voice will allow Indigenous people to have input into the development of both short and long-term legislation to address issues such as these - an easing of the continuous paternalism that has existed since 1788 and provide some power to influence the solution. Alice makes it clear that righting the wrongs of centuries of mismanaged policy will not solve itself overnight, however, what's happening there should be an eye-opener to exactly why we need to vote yes for a Voice - or conditions that lead to events like this will most likely never change.
AS an Australian born citizen, in my opinion, Australia Day together with the Australia Day awards have become a farce. What other nation in the world would allow its day of national celebration and establishment to become known by another and well publicised name, "Invasion Day", to suit those who do not wish to celebrate and continue to blame the present generation for the discovery and past wrongs, even though the present generation had little or nothing to do with their perception of "invasion" or any other wrong. I played no part in the "discovery" of this great nation in the 18th century which as with other outstanding seamen/adventurers "discovered" other countries during the "age of exploration", and therefore I will not allow others make me feel "guilty", in celebrating Australia Day as a result of those distant times. Furthermore the Australian Day awards are just as farcical as evidenced by the awards handed down at the "ceremony" this week. Whatever happened to the great Australians born here or elsewhere who sometimes lead the world with their medical, legal or legislative expertise, or those Australians also born here or elsewhere, who show compassion/care for their "fellow Australians", and were awarded for such acts. Therefore as an "Australian" I feel I am losing my identity because of the misguided outcries of minority groups who seem to lose sight of the fact that we are "all in this together" regardless of origin.
"THE Voice" referendum and the campaign of misinformation about it has seen Australia's pre-eminent Indigenous leaders Noel Pearson on January 26th highlight the importance of and the fragility present with the referendum. Noel Pearson said, "A failed Voice referendum will kill hopes of reconciliation for good!" This he followed up with, 'do not make our First People pay for the failure of politicians to collaborate constructively on this sensible proposal!' Sadly, the latter comment fits neatly with where our country stands currently. The Nationals opposition to an Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander "Voice" and Peter Dutton and the Liberals playing political games with the "Voice" ensures the expressed fears of Noel Pearson are a clear and present danger to the referendum. Lies and deception have torpedoed other referendums since Federation. Hopefully, on this occasion the common sense and the decency of the electorate will separate the political chaff from the wheat and as consequence, begin about the beginning of the end to over 120 years of racist bigotry in Australia.
EVERYTHING has a use by date; including me, but that which has passed its use by date is Australia Day as we have known it. The time is now to set a new date for a weekend where all people including First Nations people can justly celebrate the wonderful opportunities this country offers. It is easy for some to avoid admitting they are wrong regarding their opposition to the Voice, but it will come to pass and we will all be better for it. Only then can we adopt a whole new approach to celebrating Australia Day as a proud nation that saw the need to include everyone in the new view of ourselves as a people who practise what we preach. We will one day be that inclusive and decent lot we believe we are.
AUSTRALIA Day 2023 protests demonstrated there is no singular voice for Aboriginal people. Calls for "sovereignty before the voice". "No white man's Constitution" and other calls reflected the variety of opinions being presented by Aboriginal leaders in Parliament. As a teacher in Aboriginal communities I have needed to understand why it is commonplace there is no unified voice for local Aboriginal matters. It is my learnt experience that within Aboriginal communities no singular person has a right to speak for the mob. As an educator it is best to involve the community in your work and listen to many perspectives. I support moves to improve the representation of minorities in our democracy, but I hold strong reservations that fundamental principles of Aboriginal culture and community have been forgotten in the proposed Voice. I believe we as a nation need to address how the voice is proposed to work. We need to see the fine details. We also need all Aboriginal people to evaluate the proposed model and endorse such changes before non-Aboriginal Australians are asked to vote.
WELL said, Christine Everingham. ("State needs to be held to account over race", Opinion, 25/1) Your observations on the all-pervasive dominance of Supercars racing in the midst of homes and aged care facilities are completely accurate and need the urgent attention of local politicians. We've come a long way since the Homebush Motor Racing Authority was established in 2009 to oversee the event preparation, works and management of the Newcastle 500, but it has all been in the wrong direction. Significantly for Newcastle residents, the Homebush body comprised an advisory board as well as an eight-person event implementation committee. This comprised appointees representing the government agencies involved such as police, health and safety. Most pointedly, the private promoter, Supercars, had only one representative on this committee. After several iterations of this committee, each further limiting public consultation around the event, this time round former Minister Ayres (sacked from cabinet due to an investigation into his role in the John Barilaro saga) saw fit to offload the Newcastle 500 responsibility for approving the works and overseeing to the event to the Office of Sport - a department that clearly hasn't the necessary experience or expertise to coordinate and manage such an invasive event. Without even a middleman, or a community link within the Office of Sport, those hardest hit are now expected to deal directly with the promoter. State capture indeed. It's just another blatant example of second-class treatment of Newcastle. Given that the original Sydney 500 legislation was the brainchild of another corrupt politician, Ian MacDonald, it seems that Supercars in Newcastle has a terribly murky history of dodgy supporters. With areas of the beaches and parklands about to be alienated from public use from February 1, to allow Supercars almost three months unrestricted domination, surely now is the time for our community leaders to object and demand change.
CHEERS Bryn Roberts, (Short Takes, 25/1). Yes, contrary to popular belief I am not a big fan of Supercars in Newcastle. Many moons ago when I bought my house, which is on a main road, I went into the purchase with knowledge that it would be quite loud at times with traffic noise and the like. So most people would say I knew what the negatives would be. What the people of the east end were unaware of when they joined the lifestyle of an inner city dweller, was that periodically they would be locked down in an area that is, at times, 100 times worse than living on a main road. Don't even get me started on access to certain beaches and parks, or lack of. My biggest gripe is that the Supercars track is kept all shiny and new all year round, yet the good people of Waratah and surrounds have to put up with goat tracks. King Street, Waratah West has had no work done to it in 15 years. If anyone says different, they are lying. Maybe they could have all-terrain vehicle Supercars in the 'burbs in the future and give Newcastle East a bit of a break!
THE treatment handed out by the NSWRL to Randall Briggs seems unfair to me, ("Real dilemma", Herald, 26/1). He has one week to serve of a two week suspension for a head high and this has ruled him ineligible to play in the Koori Knockout, the Murri Carnival and for selection in the Newcastle Rebels but these don't count as suspension. He has to wait for round 1 of the Newcastle comp. and sit out the game. Where's the logic in that? When a player is suspended it is for so many games not for so many minutes. There is nothing in the rules that states that if a game a player was sitting out was shortened up for whatever reason that the game wouldn't count towards the suspension. This bloke, who admits he did the wrong thing, is serving a minimum of five weeks, no doubt about it. The NSWRL said there have been various suggestions on how the rules regarding suspension might be modified but none had been pursued. It is not a matter of modification but of interpretation.
THANK you Glen Turton, (Short Takes, 26/1) for the information about the Gold Opal card. I apologise for not really explaining myself clearly, so I will try to do so now. In days gone by when one found a need to utilise public transport all one needed was money for a ticket. So if I want to go shopping using public transport I now have to purchase a Gold Opal card, and here is the problem. How do I use public transport to get to a place to purchase said card? As I pointed out in my letter, when I got out of hospital after being taken there by ambulance I was not able to get public transport home simply because I did not have a Gold Opal card and can see many more instances of this happening. Would this not also stop fare evasion in its tracks that many are complaining about. Seems the further advanced we get the further behind we end up.
JUST thinking in regards to what day Australia Day should be. If the exact date is the problem, and considering it is probably best in summertime, would it keep everyone happy if we just went back to what we had up till some years ago when it was celebrated on the last Monday in January? It's then not always on the 26th. A lot of employers may be happier too as it may cut down on employees taking longer long weekends which is probably the case this year.
SHANE Tull, Short Takes, 26/1), I agree that no matter which date is selected it won't suit all. However, when you join the retirees it doesn't matter because all public holidays are then redundant. You just need to carry on.
"UNDER the concrete and assault this land is, was and always will be traditional Aboriginal land" ... face flag of choice (Australian or Aboriginal). Did you know (at least one of) our local public primary schools are doing this during school assemblies? Do we now have two Australian flags to choose from, and to direct our loyalties towards? It seems (some of) our children are being led to believe that this is so.
IF Mr Albanese thinks this Indigenous Voice referendum will unite Australia he is out of touch with reality. It is already dividing society, communities and families and the longer it goes on the greater division it will cause.
TIMES change. It seems now politically incorrect to fly our flag on Australia Day. Ten years ago many cars would fly the flag and many windows would show the flag. Looking out of my window I can't see any flags. Is it time for a new flag? Is it time to change the date? It is certainly a day to remember those who have gone before us.
I HOPE everyone enjoyed Australia Day because, if the vote for the Voice gets up, I can see it being the last one because high on their list of priorities will surely be cancelling it. Next will be the flag and our anthem will need changing again as, under a divisive, race-based policy we will no longer be "one and free". Then why stop there? The woke, virtue-signallers from the cancel culture should want to cancel Christmas and Easter because they offend atheists, Anzac Day because it offends pacifists, and Queens/Kings birthday because it offends anti-monarchists. This will be the new world order.
JANUARY 26, Australia Day, yippee! Celebrate. Unfortunately we had Lydia Thorpe again leading another Invasion Day demo. And us poor taxpayers give her over $200,000 a year. What country in the world over the past centuries has not been invaded? Britain at least three times, Portugal, Spain, France etc, all headed south to find new colonies. We were fortunate enough to have the English settle in Australia. Maybe Lydia should stop whinging and enjoy the greatest country on earth that gives her the great lifestyle she's living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.