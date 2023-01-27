LETTERS: Opposition to Voice is ignorant to Indigenous reality

WELL said, Christine Everingham. ("State needs to be held to account over race", Opinion, 25/1) Your observations on the all-pervasive dominance of Supercars racing in the midst of homes and aged care facilities are completely accurate and need the urgent attention of local politicians. We've come a long way since the Homebush Motor Racing Authority was established in 2009 to oversee the event preparation, works and management of the Newcastle 500, but it has all been in the wrong direction. Significantly for Newcastle residents, the Homebush body comprised an advisory board as well as an eight-person event implementation committee. This comprised appointees representing the government agencies involved such as police, health and safety. Most pointedly, the private promoter, Supercars, had only one representative on this committee. After several iterations of this committee, each further limiting public consultation around the event, this time round former Minister Ayres (sacked from cabinet due to an investigation into his role in the John Barilaro saga) saw fit to offload the Newcastle 500 responsibility for approving the works and overseeing to the event to the Office of Sport - a department that clearly hasn't the necessary experience or expertise to coordinate and manage such an invasive event. Without even a middleman, or a community link within the Office of Sport, those hardest hit are now expected to deal directly with the promoter. State capture indeed. It's just another blatant example of second-class treatment of Newcastle. Given that the original Sydney 500 legislation was the brainchild of another corrupt politician, Ian MacDonald, it seems that Supercars in Newcastle has a terribly murky history of dodgy supporters. With areas of the beaches and parklands about to be alienated from public use from February 1, to allow Supercars almost three months unrestricted domination, surely now is the time for our community leaders to object and demand change.