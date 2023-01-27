Mustang Milly to go the distance at Menangle

Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle believes Mustang Milly will appreciate a step up in distance when she races at Menangle on Saturday night.
Mustang Milly will compete in the sixth, a 2300m event, after finishing eighth last start at the track two weeks ago in the New Years Gift Final (1609m).
She has gate seven and Blake Hughes aboard for the assignment where she meets group 1 winner Mahomes, which is resuming.
"She's racing good but she was outclassed last start," Pringle said.
"She's never disappointed me down there. Even though she finished midfield last start, she still went 51.3, her personal best time.
"Her work is still super at home and I can't fault her. I've put her over a bit of distance this time and she does like it. She ran a 26.6 quarter over 2000 up the back at Newcastle, so I'm not worried about how quick they are going to go over that.
"Blake has been leaving taking the plugs out a bit late, so I said this time, as soon as you take a stride out of your position, pull the plugs because she really accelerates.
"With any luck, [Mahomes] might be a run short and she's right on song. Out of five starts there, we've only missed out once on some money."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
