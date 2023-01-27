DRINKS REVIEW: Never Never Distilling Co's Ginache Gin an Aussie gem

When it ticks over to tipple hour at my hacienda, there can be a mental tussle over the choice: gin and tonic, or red wine? It would seem that Never Never Distilling Company has either solved my conundrum or messed further with my mind by steeping grenache grapes from McLaren Vale in its "award-winning" triple juniper gin. Ginache was recently crowned Australia's Best Flavoured Gin of 2022 at the World Gin Awards. It's a big call, but I realised from first taste that Ginache would have little trouble living up to this lofty title. It's marketed as "pretty in pink", but it appears deeper to my eye and tastebuds. When mixed with tonic, Ginache does get its pink on, but it's no showpony. Its bold start of raspberry, plum and spice lingers until the silkiest of finishes. It's divine. It also played nicely with a slice of orange and mint. At $72, it could be that "special" gin with a cork that sits on the shelf above your old faithful brand. It's a winner. But you'll never, never know if you don't give this Australian gem a go.