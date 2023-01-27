DRINKS REVIEW: Never Never Distilling Co's Ginache Gin an Aussie gem

Never Never Distilling Co's
Ginache Gin
McLaren Vale, SA
38% $72 (500ml)
Deb Richards
When it ticks over to tipple hour at my hacienda, there can be a mental tussle over the choice: gin and tonic, or red wine? It would seem that Never Never Distilling Company has either solved my conundrum or messed further with my mind by steeping grenache grapes from McLaren Vale in its "award-winning" triple juniper gin. Ginache was recently crowned Australia's Best Flavoured Gin of 2022 at the World Gin Awards. It's a big call, but I realised from first taste that Ginache would have little trouble living up to this lofty title. It's marketed as "pretty in pink", but it appears deeper to my eye and tastebuds. When mixed with tonic, Ginache does get its pink on, but it's no showpony. Its bold start of raspberry, plum and spice lingers until the silkiest of finishes. It's divine. It also played nicely with a slice of orange and mint. At $72, it could be that "special" gin with a cork that sits on the shelf above your old faithful brand. It's a winner. But you'll never, never know if you don't give this Australian gem a go.
Grey Goose Essences
strawberry and lemongrass
France, 30%
$73 (700ml)
Tim Connell
Preparing to review a vodka, one's mind can drift to the Instagram reel one has just watched, of a Scotsman reading the label of an ice-cream. "Ah cannae wait - 'chocolate ice cream with a chocolate swirl, chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolatey chunks and chocolatey topping'," says the Scotsman. "Do yae think it has chocolate?"
Vodka's the same, right? Just, well, vodka? This is where Grey Goose offers a different flex, a range of fruit and botanical "essences". The review kit came with a bottle of soda, two natty glasses and an underlying message (in a French accent): "drink this instead of gin".
At a picnic-friendly strength, what might give you pause is the price. The strawberry and lemongrass version is an inviting and aromatic pour. The strawberry is much easier to find than the lemongrass, but it's hard to see that being a dealbreaker. It works better with a mixer, like the aforementioned soda or, probably better, prosecco.
Pooley 2021 Coal River Valley
Pinot Noir $55
5 stars (out of 6)
John Lewis
CLIMATE change is bringing major changes to varietal choices and regional locations of Australian vineyards. That's evident in the growth of plantings in cool-climate areas such as Tasmania - the home of this classy Coal River Valley pinot noir. With 13.5% alcohol, it shines bright garnet and has potpourri aromas and vibrant raspberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays ripe cherry, spice, quince jelly and savoury oak and the finish earthy tannins. It's at the Richmond Road, Richmond, cellar door and on pooleywines.com.au and would go handsomely with cherry-glazed roast duck and cellar seven years. Founded in 1985 by UK migrant couple Denis and Margaret Pooley, Pooley Wines last August was judged 2023 Australian Winery of the Year by the Halliday Wine Companion, which declared it "produces the pinnacle of Australian pinot noir, chardonnay and riesling" with wines "intricately engineered to heighten sense of place and crafted with intuition and talent".
Best's Great Western 2022
Henty Riesling $35
5 stars
John Lewis
HERE'S something really cool. It is from a region rated by renowned agronomist John Gladstones as having Australia's coldest climate - cooler even than Tasmania and Macedon Ranges. Facing the Southern Ocean in far south-west Victoria 373 kilometres from Melbourne, it is the mainland's most southern wine region. Its first vines were planted to create the Drumborg vineyard in 1964 by the Seppelt company when it was still family-controlled and headed by Karl Seppelt. Seppelt's then chief winemaker, Ian McKenzie, noted that there was "nothing between Drumborg and the Antarctic". This inaugural Henty riesling from the Thomson family's Great Western-based operation is green-tinted straw and peach blossom-scented. The front palate shows elegant grapefruit flavour, the middle palate nectarine, lime zest and mineral characters and a finish of slatey acid. At bestswines.com.au, the Great Western winery and bottle shops. Drink with bouillabaisse and cellar seven years.
