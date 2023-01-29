STOP press! Record levels of renewables have pushed electricity prices lower in the final quarter of 2022. At 15-20 per cent growth and using free fuel, wind and solar will completely displace gas from the grid by 2035. Gas is more expensive than renewables and we already have so much of it that most is exported for corporate profit. Multinational gas giants are now racing against time to recoup their massive fossil investments, like the $80 billion already spent on east coast gas infrastructure in the last decade. They are using every trick in the book, and deep ties to the major state and federal political parties, to push unwanted projects that make no economic sense, unless you are a company executive.

