I'M at a total loss as to who, how and what criteria they are using these days for selecting what I believe is a prestigious award.
This year's winner being an advocate for positive image has me totally stumped. Now let me get this right, the medical fraternity tells us we are currently in a crisis with over 60 per cent of the population classed as obese and yet this person is being awarded 'Australian of the Year' for basically telling people to be happy with themselves regardless of body image.
More importantly, I'm sure there are better candidates in the medical research, community fields etc who have contributed to Australia as a society with no monetary rewards for their efforts who are far more qualified to receive the award. I'm so over seeing those sporting, performing arts and popular figures being thrown in the mix, they have had their time in the sun, recognising those quiet achievers.
Time to either change the criteria of the award process or the board who picks it, as it should not be a popularity contest and many of those who have been awarded OAM etc medals have done very little other then to be popular, for example actor David Wenham for his contribution to the arts, it's called a job which some are paid well for, so what have they actually contributed to society, in his case, free acting classes to the underprivileged, I think not?
LAST week, on Australia Day, we gathered at Pelican Park as we have done for many years on this day with our friends.
Many others in the thousands also celebrated our patriotic day at the park only to find that the three only women's toilets were absolutely filthy, as well as blocked and unusable. The men's toilets were also in the same state - putrid.
Firstly, Lake Macquarie City Council needs to not only ensure the cleanliness of these amenities in preparation of this day's celebrations, but it should certainly aspire to erect a second toilet block in the vicinity of the children's playground in the near future.
Face the facts that one toilet block does not fulfill the needs of the public in the least. If you are unable to afford a new toilet block with your funding then at least provide portaloos on this auspicious occasion.
STOP press! Record levels of renewables have pushed electricity prices lower in the final quarter of 2022. At 15-20 per cent growth and using free fuel, wind and solar will completely displace gas from the grid by 2035. Gas is more expensive than renewables and we already have so much of it that most is exported for corporate profit. Multinational gas giants are now racing against time to recoup their massive fossil investments, like the $80 billion already spent on east coast gas infrastructure in the last decade. They are using every trick in the book, and deep ties to the major state and federal political parties, to push unwanted projects that make no economic sense, unless you are a company executive.
Near Narrabri, Santos is fighting the Indigenous community, and hundreds of farmers, to access the Pilliga, drill 850 fracking wells, and pipe the gas to Newcastle. This absurd, reckless proposal would smash the last sizable inland temperate forest in NSW and the local koala population, a species headed for extinction by 2050. The greenhouse emissions will accelerate global warming, currently heading for a catastrophic 3.5 degrees by 2100.
Any locals who survive the fracking, pipelines, and aquifer destruction, will be wiped out by extreme weather well before then. The upcoming NSW state election is an opportunity to give politicians the message that pushing more coal and gas is not the way to a safe, secure future.
THE federal member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon, recently had an opinion piece where she painted a glossy picture of the Hunter region's future, ("Positioning Hunter as a clean energy hub", Opinion, 24/1).
It included the comment that new industries will be able to take advantage of "our skilled workforce, abundant resources, industrial expertise and rail and port infrastructure". All of this was probably true back in the 1970s when we had a manufacturing industry and free tertiary education. Since then governments have made higher education obscenely expensive and cut funding to TAFE - even selling some colleges, because it's far cheaper to have skilled immigrants than provide education for locals.
The policies adopted by governments were based on discredited neo-liberalism economics and included the privatisation of public assets - called recycling - which saw the sale of our port and the closure of the rail link to Newcastle.
THE end of year exodus of teachers, and teacher dissent had reached an all time high, promising an unprecedented school staffing problem for this ensuring school year. Overbearing workloads previously attended by practical Departmental procedures from curriculum to behaviour were axed, with idealised autonomy and self-direction adopted. Schools had their own programs selected, half teaching staff hired at casual rates, with autonomy over government money spent into play. ("Principal problem", SMH, 11/6/22).
Teacher workloads ensured markedly, undermining the joy of the job. Overworked, underpaid and administrative paperwork demands followed, when the pleasure of student progress was dampened, and minimum reading and numeracy standards declined. ("Schools review slams results", Herald, 21/1). Salary outcomes and working conditions have seen a NSW teacher shortage of near three-thousand spots. ("Teacher shortage hits 3000 spots", Herald, 28/11/22).
NSW Teachers Federation has been fairly muted on this, with union membership low, and President Angelo Gavrielatos notional on the direct action ideal. State union worker general membership is now in decline overall, representing about 12.5 per cent of workers throughout the state.
Rural teacher placements are dire. Remember Education Minister Sarah Mitchell's meeting with Walgett disgruntled parents earlier last year? Many were struggling to meet outside school boarding fees rather than attend the local difficult to manage secondary schools. An unprecedented enticement by federal Education Minister, Jason Claire, to help finance country teacher placement has been brought about by inept state counterpart efforts.
An unworkable state system of school staffing needs revising surely, but deafening silence from state minister Mitchell on realignment is profound, ("Student debt cut for teachers who go rural", Herald, 20/1).
THE reason Christine Everingham gets an opinion piece in the Herald is because she writes well researched articulate articles which, for those who are interested in the truth, are easily fact checked. She is trying to hold this secretive council to account using freedom of information requests. She helped reveal the secret services agreement with Supercars signed by the council. She also doesn't try to shut down and denigrate those with opposing views.
FOR any Newcastle East residents opposed to noisy events may I suggest the lack of opposition to "leaf blowing Sundays" as a possible tourist event? Perhaps there can be a 'woke' cordless 'special' event for those opposed to fumes.
NICK Maguire, ("Flagging the time for change", Letters, 27/1), I would suggest the world would be a better place without flags.
PERHAPS we should celebrate Australia Day on a day not a date each year. It could be the last Friday in January, regardless of the date. This enables us to acknowledge the wonderful country we live in and have a long weekend in the summer. It would only fall on the 26th once every few years.
MAC Maguire, (Short Takes, 25/1), I believe that you're more spot on than many would like to admit. The NSW government did impose strict conditions and curfews after two men died over an 18 month period in Sydney due to violent attacks. And do you remember when drastic measures were taken in response to an average of two women per fortnight dying nationwide due to domestic violence? Me either.
THE Libs have been accused of wanting to dismantle Medicare. Labor seems inclined to simply starve it to death. The billionaire's voice to Parliament demands that Australia remain in thrall to the military industrial complex. Health is just too expensive.
RUGBY league players are at loggerheads over player entitlements outside the proposed $12.1 million salary cap, a 22 per cent increase on last year. The players are pushing for further funding of injury, retirement, and hardship programs to help players no longer in the game, and they might go on strike. Perhaps when they hang up their hardly worn out boots they could get a job and join a good health fund. Talk about overpaid and underworked.
MY grandparents watched the ABC religiously. Kempsey only had two stations; ABC and Channel 8. If there were only two options to choose from today it still wouldn't improve ABC's low ratings.
