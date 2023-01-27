Bonza Newcastle flights now on sale

Bonza airfares have now opened for sale with Newcastle flights available to book.
The new budget airline announced Friday fares from Newcastle would start from $59 to the Sunshine Coast and $79 to the Whitsundays
Bonza will start with four flights a week to and from the Sunshine Coast from Williamtown and two a week to Whitsunday Coast Airport, Proserpine.
Flights to and from Newcastle are available on the app from March 28 up until October 2023.
The first rollout of flights includes 12 destinations on 15 routes.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said some of the locations were "relatively undiscovered".
"We're delighted to be delivering on our commitment to make air travel more accessible," she said.
"We promised choice and better connectivity to the regions for less and we've been beyond delighted with the support for our mission.
"Today we start making travel a possibility for the many, not the few. Forget connecting flights or your bum going numb in the car, Bonza is here to take Aussies from A to B without the C (cost and complexity)".
Flights are available on the Bonza app. For travellers who have already downloaded the app, they should delete and reinstall the latest version to have the ability to book flights.
