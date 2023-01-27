Newcastle Herald
Two Norwegian nationals in alleged commercial cocaine bust at Newcastle harbour remain in custody

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 12:15pm
Two Norwegian nationals charged with allegedly trying to retrieve a commercial quantity of cocaine from Newcastle harbour this week will remain in custody while a brief of evidence is prepared to be served against them.

