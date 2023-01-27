Two Norwegian nationals charged with allegedly trying to retrieve a commercial quantity of cocaine from Newcastle harbour this week will remain in custody while a brief of evidence is prepared to be served against them.
Johan-Martinius Halvorsen, 22, and Jon Birger Karlsen, 51, were charged by the Australian Federal Police with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug on Wednesday after a bust in the Honeysuckle precinct.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
The men applied for conditional release on Thursday but when the case was mentioned again at Newcastle courthouse on Friday, neither made a bail application.
Mr Halvorsen did not appear in court but Mr Karlsen requested to be brought up on the video-link screen from custody in Sydney, while Magistrate Robert Stone explained the process of what was to come.
Both men will face court again on March 29.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.