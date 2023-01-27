WILD weather across the Hunter this week has had photographers bolting for their cameras, hoping to get that cracker of a shot.
James McCallum, who was been taking photos for four years, struck gold when he captured this image of lightning crashing into the sea at Blacksmiths Beach on Thursday evening.
"This is up there with my best lighting shots to date," Mr McCallum, who makes canvases from his images at Snap Canvas, said.
"The shot was achieved with a tripod and a slow shutter speed, capturing everything that happens between the shutter opening and closing (around 10 seconds)."
Mr McCallum's shot came after a 10-year-old boy was struck by lightning at a beach near Wollongong on Australia Day.
NSW Ambulance said the freak accident happened at Barrack Point near Wollongong after a storm cell hit the area on Thursday evening.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
