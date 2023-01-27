The banks of Lake Macquarie will be a hive of entertainment this weekend for the annual Lake Mac Festival.
The two-day event kicks off with a free community breakfast at Thomas H Halton Park, Croudace Bay from 8am, where a number of community groups will provide food. There will also be activities, yoga, drumming workshops and live music.
A fireworks display across the lake will take place that evening, with vantage points at Warners Bay Foreshore, Belmont Foreshore, Rathmines Park and Swansea Bay Beach.
Those sites will also host entertainment from 5pm, including market stalls, face painting, food and more before the fireworks at 9pm.
Toronto Foreshore will continue the festival on Sunday from 12pm until 5pm, with music and kids activities.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
