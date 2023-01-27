Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Supercars work begins Wednesday for Newcastle 500 from March 10-12, 2023

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 27 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Not just three days': Supercars work begins Wednesday for Newcastle 500

Supercars is set to kick off construction next week for the Newcastle 500, with nine days approved for round-the-clock work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.