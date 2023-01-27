'Not just three days': Supercars work begins Wednesday for Newcastle 500

Supercars is set to kick off construction next week for the Newcastle 500, with nine days approved for round-the-clock work.
Infrastructure works for the first Newcastle 500 since 2019 begin Wednesday for the March 10-12 race.
Wharf Road from Watt Street to Horseshoe Beach Road and Nobbys Beach (west) car park will close from Wednesday until March 31 and Horseshoe Beach Road will have temporary closures or lane restrictions.
Construction times will vary for the nine week duration.
Supercars has approval to work 24 hours a day on construction and deconstruction from March 6-13, as well as 4am to 11.59pm on March 5 and midnight to 10pm on March 14.
A Supercars spokesperson said they did not anticipate needing the 24-hour work period.
"We have reviewed the program of works and consulted with contractors and we are comfortable that a 24 hour work will not be required," the spokesperson said.
"Additional work hours will only need to be considered if there are substantial delays caused by excessive heavy rain etc."
But residents fear if times are approved, they will be used.
"Twenty-four hours a day - that's just appalling," Newcastle East Residents Group spokesperson Karen Read said.
"If they're pressed for time, they will work.
"This is not just three days. These are very long work hours.
"Who else puts up with that?"
Authorised work hours for the first five weeks of construction are 6am to 10pm Monday to Friday around Foreshore Park and Camp Shortland and 7am-6pm in the remainder of the track area.
Saturday is 8am-3pm, and Sunday work for the first four weeks will be around Foreshore Park and Camp Shortland from 8am-6pm.
In its works application, Supercars anticipated operating hours would mostly be 8am to 6pm, with additional hours a "contingency".
However a build notice for the first week said working times would be 7am to 6pm in the first three days.
Ms Read said life for East End residents and businesses was "not normal" for the nine week period.
"Every day the closures are different," she said. "There's lights, smells, noise.
"The poor businesses will suffer. People come in here once and see the works, then they won't come back."
Pedestrian, playground and amenity access will be maintained in Foreshore Park with diversions in place. The frog pond will be closed. All beaches will remain open.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
