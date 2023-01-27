Handsome option for Kris Lees-trained import at Rosehill

Kris Lees is happy to cast aside easier targets and step up import Handsome from a country class 1 win to Rosehill benchmark company on Saturday.
The Newcastle trainer has the five-year-old Irish-bred gelding down to race in the benchmark 78 handicap over 2000m at Rosehill but he was also nominated for a benchmark 72 (1900m) at Canterbury next Wednesday.
Lees said Handsome, raced by two-time Melbourne Cup winners Australian Bloodstock, would contest the $150,000 race at Rosehill, which comes after a eye-catching win over 2000m at Taree on January 3.
Handsome, second-up after a runner-up effort in a benchmark 64 handicap (1600m) at Wyong, finished more than seven lengths clear at Taree.
Those two runs came after almost a year off the scene with a tendon injury picked up when eighth on his Australian debut at Gosford in January 2022.
Instead of taking him back to provincial grade after the Taree victory, Lees has sent the 68-rater to town, where Kerrin McEvoy will partner him at just 55 kilograms.
"A class one at Taree to a city race, it's a bit of a jump but he put them away well and he's come back off a really long lay-off in very good order," Lees said.
"He's a nice horse, a progressive horse.
"He sustained an injury in that run at Gosford unfortunately but he's coming back really well and it's the right time of the year to give him a chance at the better prizemoney, while he's down in the weights.
"No doubt I could find softer races, but for that money, I think it's a worthwhile exercise.
"It's just a bit of a tricky gate, that's the only concern.
"It was a really good run at Wyong then he didn't beat much the other day, but he won with a bit of authority."
Handsome came to Australia after two seconds and a win across six starts in Great Britain. He was a $7.50 chance with the TAB on Friday.
"He'll make a nice horse in time," Lees said.
"He was lightly raced when he came over, and he'd only won one race. He had plenty of upside and he still has."
Lees' only other runner on the program is French Marine in the last, a benchmark 78 (1350m).
He was also entered for Canterbury but will race at Rosehill. The five-year-old, a $14 hope for Saturday, won first-up at Newcastle last month before a second and fifth at Canterbury.
"He'll put himself up on speed," Lees said.
"He's been a bit luckless this prep, so out to 1350 probably suits. But that said, it looks a pretty strong race. But he's got a good rider in Timmy Clark, so he gets his chance."
At Scone on Friday, local trainer Cameron Crockett had a double with Xeiby and Dancedes.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
