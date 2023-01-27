Trainer Stephen Davies with top hopes at The Gardens

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies expects Zambora Graff to make a strong debut in masters grade and Battle Born to give a class field something to chase at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Davies, who has 20 dogs in work, has four runners on the 12-race program, including brothers Zambora Graff and Zambora Chase in the eighth.
He said Zambora Graff, which has box two and has placed in his past seven starts, all at The Gardens, was his best chance on the night.
"His form has been really good," Davies said.
"I've put him back to the 400m because he's getting older. His litter brother, Zambora Chase, is in it as well and he's going just as good, so it's a shame they are in the same race. I probably could have won with both."
Battle Born has box one in the Middle Distance Series (600m) event, which also features 2021 Black Top winner Zipping Kyrgios and Zipping Alabama.
"He was two-tenths outside the record when second to Ritza Piper the other day at the track," Davies said.
"This is his track, he's boxed well. I know he's up against Zipping Kyrgios and all those but he'll give them something to chase."
He said Thrill, in the 10th, was his second-best chance at the meeting.
"She is probably above average," he said.
"This is her first go at 500 and she's probably been looking for it as soon as I started breaking her in, but I just wanted to get her some experience over the 400.
"She's drawn tricky in five but she's got early pace, so I'm expecting big things from her."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.