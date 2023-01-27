Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Stephen Davies with top hopes at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 28 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Stephen Davies with top hopes at The Gardens

Salt Ash trainer Stephen Davies expects Zambora Graff to make a strong debut in masters grade and Battle Born to give a class field something to chase at The Gardens on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.