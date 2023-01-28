Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan has been drawn to drop first when she returns to the Freeride World Tour (FWT).
The 30-year-old wildcard is due to contest the opening round of the 2023 season in Spain. The Baqueira Beret Pro competition window goes from Saturday to Thursday.
The FWT was originally due to begin at Kicking Horse in Canada earlier this month, however, a lack of snow and cold temperatures saw the event postponed until February (17-22).
It will now become the third stop, and also last before a mid-season cut.
Andorra hosts the second event (February 4-9).
Davis-Meehan finished second overall in her rookie FWT campaign in 2020, but dropped out after 2021. She took part in qualifiers last year.
Also in the field are: French pair Estelle Rizzolio and Tiphanie Perrotin, Canada's Katie Anderson, American Erika Vikander and Russia's Anna Orlova.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
