Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan drawn to drop first in her Freeride World Tour return

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan has been drawn to drop first when she returns to the Freeride World Tour (FWT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.