THE National Party has unveiled its candidate for the seat of Cessnock at March's NSW election.
University of Newcastle business student Ash Barnham will aim to secure the seat which has been held by Clayton Barr since 2011.
Mr Barr comfortably retained the seat with a 19.3 per cent margin the last time voters went to the polls in 2019, but did concede a 2.7 per cent swing to the Nats, who were represented by Josh Angus four years ago.
Mr Barnham said he understood the challenge in front of him but he was ready to "work for the people of Cessnock".
"Workers in the Cessnock region are being taken for granted by a local member who is more focused on city-issues than he is on battling for our needs. We need a member of Parliament who can put our people first, who can fight to fix our roads, and deliver better services," he said.
"I spent most of my high school years working in our family stores, talking to farmers, tradies, and nurses. I delivered uniforms to schools, hospitals, and aged care and I've seen first-hand what they do for our community.
"We deserve world class health care, safer roads, and great educational outcomes. The Hunter contributes so much to the NSW economy through local industry, but poor representation has led to our community being abandoned. I know how to work hard."
Deputy Premier and Nationals' leader Paul Toole welcomed Mr Barnham's pre-selection.
"Ash is a hard working Young National, and he has wasted no time getting around the Cessnock electorate. I look forward to joining him on the campaign trail as we talk to locals about what the Nats can deliver for Cessnock," Mr Toole said.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
