Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

University of Newcastle business student Ash Barnham to contest seat of Cessnock at NSW election

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Barnham

THE National Party has unveiled its candidate for the seat of Cessnock at March's NSW election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.