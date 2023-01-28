Newcastle Herald

Questions over Broadmeadow locomotive depot rezoning as NSW government confirms parcel is being considered for 'precinct revitalisation'

By Editorial
Updated January 28 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:41pm
AT a time when the Hunter is clearly struggling to hold onto its rail heritage, an application from Transport NSW to subdivide a parcel of land at the Broadmeadow Locomotive Depot has raised the ire of nearby residents, and of railway enthusiasts who see the site as the solution to their problems.

