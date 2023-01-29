Newcastle Herald
Angela Davies prospect Our Kobison makes a flying start at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
January 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Our Kobison and jockey Aaron Bullock, in the black and cerise colours, win at Newcastle on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Gosford trainer Angela Davies is excited about the future of boom three-year-old Our Kobison, which was a brilliant winner on debut at Newcastle on Saturday.

