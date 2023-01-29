Angela Davies prospect Our Kobison makes a flying start at Newcastle

Gosford trainer Angela Davies is excited about the future of boom three-year-old Our Kobison, which was a brilliant winner on debut at Newcastle on Saturday.
The gelding contested the midway maiden plate (900m) and was the best-backed horse all day. Corporate bookmakers were hammered when prices were framed, and Our Kobison firmed from $3 to $1.75.
Aaron Bullock had the mount, and after a moderate start, Our Kobison accelerated quickly to sit outside the leader.
Bullock did not release the brakes until the final 200m and he sprinted away to win by more than two lengths in 50.59 seconds, with a final 600m of 32.08. Our Kobison was backing up after a quiet Wyong trial only four days earlier.
Davies, who has trained many talented horses, including 2020 Provincial Championships winner Through The Cracks, was visibly excited after the race.
"He is very exciting and has promised us so much in trackwork," Davies said.
"His recent trial was outstanding as he was never off the bit. I have a couple of very fast horses in the stable and he is as good as them when they work with him.
"Our Kobison can be hard to manage on the track but has great promise.
"I will see how he pulls up and then decide if we give him one more run before a break. I could tip him out now for five or six weeks. I don't want to overcook him as I believe the horse is special."
Davies said injury-plagued Through The Cracks was ready to return to the stable for his final preparation.
Local trainer Mark Minervini and Paul Perry tasted success at Saturday's meeting.
Perry-trained Olympic Gaze landed a decent plunge in the 1250m benchmark 64 handicap. The gelding was as much as $9 but started a $3.40 favourite.
Star Impact, recently bought by Minervini for clients, provided a quick return for their investment in the benchmark 64 handicap (1400m), leading all the way.
On Monday, Minervini will be hoping for a change of luck when he takes unraced three-year-old King's Duty to Newcastle's Beaumont track meeting.
The gelding, bred and part owned by Gerry Harvey, has been undefeated in three trials. He won a Scone trial easily in May before a spell. On January 4, King's Duty won a Muswellbrook trial by 3.41 lengths and was favourite to win on debut at Muswellbrook on January 16 before a late scratching at the barrier.
Back to the trials at Wyong on Tuesday, he won under a hold by 2.16 lengths. On Monday, King's Duty will run in the maiden plate (1150m). He hasn't drawn well but can lead if connections desire.
The Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou-trained Mihocek will be hard to beat in the class 3 handicap (1350m). The four-year-old has had two starts this preparation and is ready to win.
Second up at Wyong on January 18, Mihocek finished the race off nicely when beaten a length. He has a soft draw and Tom Sherry rides.
Lady Fraulein, a recent addition to the Nathan Doyle stable, has bright prospects in the class 1 handicap (1150m). A speedy mare, she bolted in at Taree last start and the rails barrier is gold.
Lightly raced Scone mare Harper's Jewel will have the services of English jockey Georgia Dobie when she has her third race start in the maiden handicap (1350m).
The four-year-old had no luck second up at Gunnedah recently when trapped three wide with no cover. Harper's Jewel has drawn nicely and has winkers on for the first time.
Dobie rode her first provincial winner aboard Michelle's Gift at Gosford on Wednesday.
