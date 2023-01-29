A 20-kilometre bushwalk offering some of the most picturesque views of Port Stephens and Lower Hunter is among a series of 'great walks' proposed for the state's national parks.
The Tomaree Coastal Walk, which is in the development phase, will extend from Tomaree Head to Birubi Point. It is expected that the project will take four years to complete.
The project aims to significantly upgrade and provide new links to the existing walk, including a significant upgrade to the Tomaree Summit and WWII gun emplacement walks, new and upgraded walking tracks, lookouts, interpretation and other visitor facilities.
It will promote the environmental, cultural and heritage aspects of the park and region, encourage sustainable development and provide physical and mental health benefits through increased access to the natural environment.
Works planned for this year include the construction of a southern gateway near Birubi, the installation of directional, wayfinding and interpretation signs and the completion of outstanding sections of track, including Fishermans Bay to Little Kingsley Beach, Green Hill track, and a section between Big Rocky and Boulder Bay, to deliver a connected walk from Tomaree Headland to Birubi Point.
The Tomaree walk forms part of a network of 13 walks that are proposed for NSW national parks as part of a plan to transform as part of a plan to make the state a "bushwalking mecca".
"These 13 NSW Great Walks cover more than 630 kilometres, from our sun kissed shorelines, highest summits, and rainforests millions of years in the making," NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said.
"Our magnificent multi-day walks shouldn't just be for the more hardcore hikers, which is why we're offering many styles of walk and accommodation so visitors from far and wide can enjoy the diverse landscapes in our nearly 900 national parks and reserves."
National parks contribute about $18 billion and 74,000 jobs to the state's economy annually. Three quarters of the economic benefits of national parks are delivered in rural and regional areas.
"Hiking in nature is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the world, and our Great Walks will help bring more visitors to our rural and regional areas where they boost local economies," Mr Griffin said.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.