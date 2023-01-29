Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Belmont sneak home, CBs three straight, top spot open

Updated January 29 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Belmont won a thriller against Waratah-Mayfield, Cardiff-Boolaroo have now posted three straight wins and the minor premiership race draws even closer with three rounds remaining.

