THE Hunter Hurricanes were wiped out in a triple header to open the 2023 Australian Water Polo League season.
Having suffered two defeats at home on Friday, the men's and women's teams lost all four of their matches in Sydney across the weekend.
Hunter's men went down 10-7 to Balmain Tigers at Dawn Fraser Baths on Sunday after being on the wrong end of a 15-9 result against Cronulla Sharks at Sutherland Leisure Centre on Saturday.
The Hurricanes' women were accounted for 15-3 by Balmain on Sunday and 21-7 by Cronulla on Saturday.
Friday saw UNSW Wests get the job done at Lambton Pool, 18-9 in the men's game and 18-3 in the women's encounter.
Including all six fixtures, Hunter's two sides conceded a collective 97 goals (women 54, men 43) and found the back of the net 38 times (men 25, women 13).
Hurricanes women's coach Shannon Jones identified "little mistakes" but felt her players "improved each game".
"Really happy with the effort after a very tough weekend of games," Jones said.
"Lots of little mistakes we need to work on, but the girls improved each game and that's our goal for the season."
Hunter women's player Julia Barton scored four goals on Saturday.
Corey Allan landed a hat-trick for the Hurricanes men in round two. Lachlan McLeod nabbed back-to-back doubles.
