If there was any indicator that this year's Lake Mac Festival was a success, it was that the bacon and egg rolls and snags ran out because so many people turned up for the community breakfast.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said that, despite Sunday's heat forcing organisers to make the call to pack-up the Toronto foreshore attractions early, crowd numbers for the celebration at the lake were "absolutely fantastic".
She said the community breakfast at Croudace Bay on Saturday morning had a better than expected showing, with families still in the area enjoying the scenery and company hours after they'd eaten.
"The fireworks are always a favourite - they were just spectacular," Cr Fraser said.
"There were vantage points all around the lake. It was busy at Warners Bay, it was busy at Belmont and on the other side of the lake it was busy as well. It was great to see people get out and about."
The free festival had food trucks, live music and entertainment, and attractions at several spots throughout Lake Macquarie across the weekend.
Cr Fraser said attendance at the carnival event at Toronto foreshore on Sunday was lower than usual, but she said temperatures in the mid-30s were thought to be to blame.
"It got a bit hot and I think crowd numbers might have been down a bit [at Toronto on Sunday] and it was shut down a bit early," she said.
"But it was a really successful weekend."
