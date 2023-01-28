Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Novocastrians flock to city's stunning beaches

Updated January 29 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE residents made most of the weekend's hot weather, flocking to the city's beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.