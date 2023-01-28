Novocastrians flock to city's stunning beaches

NEWCASTLE residents made most of the weekend's hot weather, flocking to the city's beaches.
With wet weather predicted to return to the Hunter region from Monday, Novocastrians ensured they soaked up the sun while they could, enjoying a dip in the ocean as the the mercury climbed into the 30s.
Not everyone enjoyed the hot weather though, with questions raised about the timing of A-League matches, with players treated for heatstroke after an ALW match kicked off in temperatures reaching 35C.
Two Western United players were treated by medical staff at McKellar Park after their side's 5-0 win against Canberra United, which got underway at 3pm on Saturday.
Western Sydney's ALW clash with Newcastle in Blacktown was pushed back from 3pm to 5.30pm due to warm weather worries, with temperatures forecast for 34C.
