Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle scores another Rosehill quinella

Rosehill again proved a happy hunting ground for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle when Starboreta and Cheerful Legend gave him a second city quinella on Saturday.
Starboreta, already a Saturday city victor at Kembla Grange last November, edged out Cheerful Legend to win the 1350m Midway Handicap after the pair came from well back in the field to battle it out in the final stages.
The $55,000 cheque took Starboreta's earnings to $218,790. The six-year-old Star Witness mare was a $35,000 yearling buy for Blueblood Thoroughbreds, who also race Cheerful Legend.
The Rosehill quinella was a repeat for Doyle, who had a one-two finish with Kipsbay and Concoted there last September.
The win was Doyle's seventh metropolitan victory this season and took him to 31 overall across NSW.
"They were two terrific runs," Doyle told Sky Racing on Saturday.
"They had to make up a lot of ground in the straight. There was nothing sort of taking them into the race, so it was a terrific win by the winner and the second horse was a great run as well.
"It was good for the Blueblood team. They've been terrific supporters of our stable."
Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer also had a metropolitan win on Saturday, when Hard To Say blitzed his rivals in a QTIS 3YO benchmark 72 handicap (1000m) on the Sunshine Coast with Ash Morgan aboard.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
