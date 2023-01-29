Ron Asquith's Scramjet set for Gosford feature after back-to-back city wins

Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith was looking to the Queen of the Coast (515m) at Gosford on Saturday night with Scramjet after she defied the odds again to score at Wentworth Park.
Scramjet, a $21 chance, nailed the start from box eight in the 3rd/4th grade event over 520m on Saturday night before showing speed and strength to lead the class field out of the first turn.
The Aston Dee Bee-Ragadeen bitch put a gap on her rivals down the back straight before holding on late to down Agland Luai by three-quarters of a length.
The $7000 cheque took Scramjet's earnings past $75,000 and backed up a career-best success for her and Asquith at the track a week earlier when she claimed the $15,000-to-the-winner listed The Collerson (520m).
That win, as an $11 shot, came from box one and the market was against her repeating the effort from the outside start.
"I was always worried about whether she could get across from the eight, because all the speed was underneath her," Asquith said.
"But she come out all right and then she put it to them down on the first corner, got the run and away she went.
"She's a terrific chaser."
The Queen of the Coast, a bitches-only 515m event worth $7000 to the winner, was a likely next target.
At The Gardens on Saturday night, John Finn-trained Tania Keeping set a new 600m track record in taking out the GRNSW Middle Distance Series race. She clocked 34.14 seconds, bettering Surfing Dynos' 34.18.
On Monday, Maitland hosts a 10-race card from 6.24pm.
