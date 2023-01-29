Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ron Asquith's Scramjet set for Gosford feature after back-to-back city wins

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scramjet

Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith was looking to the Queen of the Coast (515m) at Gosford on Saturday night with Scramjet after she defied the odds again to score at Wentworth Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.