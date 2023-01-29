ANTHONY Hobson is poised to return for old club Cardiff-Boolaroo in a midweek T20 Summer Bash match.
More than a decade after leading CBs to their most recent Newcastle premiership, scoring an unbeaten 127 in the 2009-10 grand final, Hobson intends to line-up for the Black Roses against Stockton (Seagulls) at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday.
The former NSW Country all-rounder has more recently played T20 Summer Bash for Wests, including a handful of appearances in 2020-21.
He's also umpired in Newcastle and Sydney, featuring three straight George Borwick Memorial awards from the state association between 2014 and 2016.
CBs captain Jay Sneddon says he's pleased to have Hobson on board.
"He came to a life-member induction at the club [earlier this season], a mate and someone he played together with," Sneddon said.
"A few of the boys were talking about Summer Bash and he mentioned he was keen. It all went from there.
"Obviously, he's a great addition. Personally, I've never seen Hobbo play but from all reports he's fantastic and does all three - bat, bowl, field. He's already been at training and he's coming again on Tuesday so he's super keen."
The Black Roses beat Hunter at home last weekend, making 3-63 off seven overs in a rain-affected game and restricting the Thoroughbreds to 1-45 in reply.
Mosman pair Charlie Dunnett and Luke Pearson-Taylor are both available.
Charlestown (Magpies) meet Waratah-Mayfield at No.1 on Tuesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
