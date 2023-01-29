Brad and Darren Elder look for another strong debut at Newcastle

Father-and-son team Darren and Brad Elder will return to Newcastle Paceway confident of another successful meeting when A Guinness Dance makes a long-awaited debut for the Louth Park stable.
Brad drove a winning double at Newcastle on Friday night, taking Just Won More to victory over Darren-trained stablemate Van Gogh before Nifty Studleigh justified his odds-on price.
The combination, which had wins with Masake and Hezashadowplaya at Tamworth on Sunday, have several chances on Monday and perhaps the most interesting is A Guinness Dance.
A two-time winner in New Zealand, the mare has been in Australia for more than a year but trialled for the first time this month, finishing second then first in hit-outs at Newcastle.
Brad said the pacer battled West Nile virus, which affects motor skills, after crossing the Tasman and spent six months in the paddock. She has gate seven in race two and faces stiff opposition from Clayton Harmey's Shiralee, which won on Friday.
"She goes pretty good but that one of Clayton's will be hard to beat off its run the other night," Brad said. "I'll probably just sit outside it and the best will win. She's probably better up and rolling rather than sit-sprinting."
Just Won More, which won on debut for the stable, backs up in race six, where it will start behind another Harmey winner from Friday night, Jannali.
"He's working good, so hopefully he can repeat the dose," Darren said. "His time was good the other night and we don't think he'll have any trouble backing up, he's a solid little bugger."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
