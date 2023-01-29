Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brad and Darren Elder look for another strong debut at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 29 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad and Darren Elder

Father-and-son team Darren and Brad Elder will return to Newcastle Paceway confident of another successful meeting when A Guinness Dance makes a long-awaited debut for the Louth Park stable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.