Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rookie prop Max Bradbury a victim of the Newcastle Knights' urgent need for success

By Robert Dillon
January 30 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Bradbury, left, training with the Knights earlier in the pre-season. Picture by Simone De Peak

GOOD luck to the Newcastle Knights selling this one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.