TWO people will face court today after a man was found dead in a Central Coast unit where a kidnapped woman was held before making her escape, police say.
About 4.30pm on Saturday emergency services were called to Levitt Street in Wyong where a 44-year-old woman told police she had been held in the unit since Thursday.
The woman raised concerns about the welfare of a man who she believed was also at the unit and soon afterwards police found the body of a man inside.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 50s.
The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Gosford Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of multiple injuries including burns.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the unit on Saturday evening and a 33-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Watanobbi later that night.
The man has been charged with murder and kidnap in company with intent serious indictable occasioning actual bodily harm.
The woman has been charged with conceal serious indictable offence
Both have been refused bail and will face Wyong Local Court on Monday.
