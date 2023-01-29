Newcastle Herald
Pair to face court: body found in Wyong, woman allegedly kidnapped

By Finbar O'Mallon
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:25am, first published 6:30am
Two people charged after a man's body was found inside a NSW unit where a woman was allegedly held. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

TWO people will face court today after a man was found dead in a Central Coast unit where a kidnapped woman was held before making her escape, police say.

