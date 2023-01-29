Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle, Singleton, Muswellbrook council areas in line for boosted Live Traffic NSW service

Updated January 30 2023 - 8:06am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Motorists will soon have more real-time traffic information at their fingertips with the NSW government adding more local roads to Live Traffic NSW - including in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.