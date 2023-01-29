Teenagers charged over alleged car theft, pursuit in Hunter

Newcastle Herald
Two teenagers charged over alleged stolen car at Muswellbrook, pursuit at Singleton

Updated January 30 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:43am
Two teenagers have been charged over the alleged theft of a car and a police pursuit through the Hunter at the weekend.

