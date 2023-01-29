Teenagers charged over alleged car theft, pursuit in Hunter

Two teenagers have been charged over the alleged theft of a car and a police pursuit through the Hunter at the weekend.
Police said a Kia Seltos SUV was reportedly stolen from Calgaroo Avenue at Muswellbrook in the early hours of Sunday after someone got into a home and took personal items - including the vehicle's keys.
A pursuit began after the driver refused to stop the vehicle when it was spotted on Campbell Street at Singleton just before 3pm.
The chase was soon terminated for safety reasons.
Police continued to monitor the Kia as it travelled to the Maitland area before they lost sight of the vehicle on the New England Highway at Rutherford.
The Kia was found abandoned on Kristen Close a short time later.
With the assistance of the dog unit, police found two boys - both aged 15 - at a nearby home.
They were arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where they were charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company - steal; steal motor vehicle; larceny; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.
One was also charged with breach of bail.
They have both been refused bail and will face children's court.
