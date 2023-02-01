Margan Restaurant is hosting Hunter Culinary Association's Autumn Seasonal Lunch on Monday, March 6, and it's all about the art of fermentation. Sixpenny head chef Tony Schifilliti became interested in fermentation during lockdown and started experimenting with koji-based fermentation, before launching the Cura Seasonings range of umami soy sauces, garums and pastes. The event starts at 11am with a 30-minute koji fermentation demonstration by Tony, followed by canapes at 11.30am and a four-course tasting menu with matching Hunter Valley wines at noon. Tickets are $140 for members, $160 for non-members and $55 for apprentices. Go to hunterculinary.com.au/events to book.