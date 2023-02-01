A cafe dedicated to poke bowls, acai bowls and protein shakes is opening on King Street at Warners Bay on February 5. It's called Shakey Joe's.
Owner Joe Davis started Shakey Joe's as a tiny food trailer in 2021. You might have seen him at local markets or parked outside gyms. Last December he stopped trading from the trailer to devote his time to fitting out his cafe.
"It's always been a dream of mine to open and run my own cafe, it was always the plan," Joe explained. "The trailer was a more affordable way to get my foot in the door and build a name for myself."
Joe is a Cameron Park/Edgeworth local. His colourful, healthy menu includes the Power Poke Bowl (served with your choice of rice and protein as well as roast pumpkin, black beans, avocado, feta, corn, sriracha mayo, pepitas, lemon and coriander); the Choc Nice-Cream Bowl (acai topped with banana, blueberries, quinoa puffs, cacao nibs, chia seeds, natural yogurt, coconut flakes, granola and add-ons such as peanut butter and Nutella); and the Green Machine protein shake (coconut milk, vanilla protein, spinach, banana, pineapple, yoghurt and lemon).
Each menu item has a calorie count, too.
Mount Pleasant Wines on Marrowbone Road at Pokolbin has a new offering for February only: the Harvest Lunch Experience. It's held in the stunning homestead (Thursday to Monday) and features a vintage update while you sample juices and ferments from tank or barrel, followed by a flight of wines and three artisan share plates and accompaniments, for $110 per person.
Margan Restaurant is hosting Hunter Culinary Association's Autumn Seasonal Lunch on Monday, March 6, and it's all about the art of fermentation. Sixpenny head chef Tony Schifilliti became interested in fermentation during lockdown and started experimenting with koji-based fermentation, before launching the Cura Seasonings range of umami soy sauces, garums and pastes. The event starts at 11am with a 30-minute koji fermentation demonstration by Tony, followed by canapes at 11.30am and a four-course tasting menu with matching Hunter Valley wines at noon. Tickets are $140 for members, $160 for non-members and $55 for apprentices. Go to hunterculinary.com.au/events to book.
On Sunday chef Tony Harrison kicks off a new lunch offering - Spanish Sundays - at his Hamilton restaurant, Harrison's Food & Wine on Tudor Street. Think sangria, tapas and Spanish specials.
Smoke in Broke returns to McNamara Park on June 10 and 11 and features both Australasian Barbecue Alliance and Steak Cookoff Association sanctioned competitions. There's also markets, live music, demonstrations, and beer and wine tastings. Details at smokeinbroke.com.au.
But first, event organisers Robert and Randi Thraves, of Smokin Hot 'n Saucy, have some business to attend to. They are travelling to Randi's home state of Texas in the US in late February to compete in the barbecue (international) category at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The Tilse family is opening the gates to Roma Orchard, at Moonan Flat, to allow people to pick their own apples - the very same apples used to make Tilse's Apple Truck Cider. Tastings will be available and products for sale, and orchard tours can be organised by emailing admin@theorchardlodge.com.au. The dates are: March 4, 5, 11, 12, 25 and 26, and April 1 and 2.
The Icky Sticky Patisserie at Lorn has new owners: head pastry chef there for the past seven years, Lillian Grimas, and her husband James. Lillian received an Excellence in Baking Award at the 2018 national finals hosted by the Baking Association of Australia, and took out the National Apprentice Pastry Cook title. Her divine creations look almost too good to eat. Almost.
On Watt Grounds Cafe has opened at 45 Watt Street in Newcastle and is open Monday to Friday, 7am to 2pm. Owner Alex Dragosavljevic used to own popular Hamilton restaurant El Nonno.
Jim's Malaysia has opened at Charlestown Square.
Chicken and Chilli Co has opened at Swansea and is serving up salads plus rotisserie chicken burgers, wraps and rolls.
Speaking of, Rudy's Rotisserie has opened at Stockland Glendale.
Last week I promised to share some more Valentine's Day ideas, so here goes.
Nagisa Japanese Restaurant at Honeysuckle has a five-course dinner planned on February 14, $140 per person. One of the courses created by head chef Chris Schofield is a Binnie Beef wagyu striploin with sake roasted smoked bone marrow, cured Swansea bonito flakes, butter poached Boat Harbour lobster, ginger carrot puree and a bourbon ponzu glaze. Dessert? Finger lime and Davidson plum raindrop cake with macadamia, lilly pilly, and pepperberry honey kuromitsu.
Arno Deli on Newcastle's King Street is offering Valentine's Day cheese and salumi grazing boxes.
RidgeView at Pokolbin has lunch and dinner sorted on February 11 and 12: four courses for $90 per person (with paired wines for an additional $40).
The Greenroof at Hamilton has a special three-course dinner package planned, including a glass of beer or sparkling on arrival. Book online at thegreenroof.com.au.
