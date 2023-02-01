Newcastle Herald
Shakey Joe's trailer is movin' on up to a cafe at Warners Bay | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
February 1 2023 - 12:00pm
A cafe dedicated to poke bowls, acai bowls and protein shakes is opening on King Street at Warners Bay on February 5. It's called Shakey Joe's.

