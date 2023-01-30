Newcastle Herald
NRLW champion Tayla Predebon back in action for Newcastle Knights as NSW Women's Premiership kicks off

By Josh Callinan
January 30 2023 - 8:00pm
Tayla Predebon scores an NRLW try for the Knights last year. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NRLW premiership-winner Tayla Predebon and World Cup representative Anika Butler are set to line up for the Newcastle Knights when the NSW Women's Premiership kicks off this weekend.

