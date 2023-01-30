NRLW premiership-winner Tayla Predebon and World Cup representative Anika Butler are set to line up for the Newcastle Knights when the NSW Women's Premiership kicks off this weekend.
The Knights open their campaign against the North Sydney Bears at Kenthurst on Saturday and coach Ron Griffiths says the state-based competition will help provide a platform for an expanded NRLW later in 2023.
Round one arrives with CBA negotiations ongoing and just two-and-a-half months after the women's World Cup final in England.
Griffiths expects more of last year's NRLW squad, including Yasmin Clydsdale, to feature for Newcastle down the track.
"We've pencilled in a fair few of them round three to come back in and play then," he said.
"One, we're obviously hoping the CBA is done, but two, if not, the players certainly want to play footy when you talk to them. That's why they love the game."
Griffiths confirmed prop Predebon and PNG winger Butler would play for the Knights, adding the NSW Women's Premiership was potentially an "opportunity to earn an NRLW contract".
A home game at the club's headquarters is also in the "pipeline" for February 18.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
