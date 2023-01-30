Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Liberals name former German army officer Thomas Triebsees to take on Newcastle Labor MP Tim Crakanthorp at NSW election

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Liberal candidate Thomas Triebsees tours the port on Monday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The Liberals have chosen a 44-year-old former German army officer to go into battle in the seat of Newcastle at the NSW election but are yet to name their other Hunter candidates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.