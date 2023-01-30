Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Down the fairway: Talented teenager targets team success with Toronto and NSW

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toronto teenager Jake Riley chips onto the green during the opening round of the stroke section at the NSW Amateur at Pennant Hills. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW.

JAKE RILEY hopes to finish his junior career with selection in the NSW team for the Interstate series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.