Herald readers have their say: Are they the Newcastle Knights or just fly-by-nighters?

By Letters to the Editor
January 31 2023 - 4:00am
Wangi Wangi Warriors junior Max Bradbury looks set to depart the club for Cronulla. Picture by Simone De Peak

IT is so frustrating to read of the likely loss of another rugby league talent from this region, ("Knights set to lose star local junior", Herald, 28/1). I believe the title of Newcastle should be erased from the Newcastle Knights name as apparently they have no agenda to promote local rugby league talent. In contrast, when the "Newcastle" in the club's name really meant something was pointed out to me at a Knights home match, around 2003, by Danny Buderus' mother. That evening the Newcastle Knights team was composed of players who had come through the local junior competition, or had been through the Knights development system, or had not played a first grade game for any other NRL club. Obviously, with the club's present vision, I will have to accept that the club is not the Newcastle Knights I remember, but an NRL club called the Knights based in Newcastle.

