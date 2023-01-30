IT is sad to see so much emotion and division over the issues of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the choice of January 26 as our national day. Based on past experience of governments I very much doubt that the Voice would be anything more than symbolic after all politicians haven't listened to the voice of science even though our survival depends on it. Nor do they listen to the public when it comes to protecting forests or preventing coal mines, let alone Indigenous people trying to protect heritage sites, because politicians have selective hearing tuned only to GDP. We shouldn't need an Indigenous voice in order to right all the wrongs listed in the Indigenous disadvantage report and it seems that many of the writers are unaware of the extent of this disadvantage. At a time like this we should have some informative debate coming from the ABC, but instead we get an endless stream of promos with the erroneous message "we are one and speak with one voice" a comment that anywhere else would be called false advertising. The reality is obvious, we are not one and we are so divided over these and other issues that any result will cause dismay in some and lead to increased division and antagonism in our population.