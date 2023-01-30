IT is so frustrating to read of the likely loss of another rugby league talent from this region, ("Knights set to lose star local junior", Herald, 28/1). I believe the title of Newcastle should be erased from the Newcastle Knights name as apparently they have no agenda to promote local rugby league talent. In contrast, when the "Newcastle" in the club's name really meant something was pointed out to me at a Knights home match, around 2003, by Danny Buderus' mother. That evening the Newcastle Knights team was composed of players who had come through the local junior competition, or had been through the Knights development system, or had not played a first grade game for any other NRL club. Obviously, with the club's present vision, I will have to accept that the club is not the Newcastle Knights I remember, but an NRL club called the Knights based in Newcastle.
WHY are some surprised that there are Indigenous people who disagree with the Voice? Are they not a community of diverse opinions just like the rest of us? Are those who point this out implying that if Indigenous Australians can't 100 per cent agree on the Voice it should be thrown out? For many and varied reasons, no large group of people will totally agree with proposed ideas and plans - just look at our general elections where just over half the population can ever agree on who should lead the state or country. However, in regards to the Voice, a recent poll by global market research firm IPSOS, found that 80 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people support the Voice, 10 per cent remain undecided and the remaining 10 per cent opposed. Clearly, the Indigenous consensus on the concept of a Voice is massive - we need to support our fellow Australians in this.
IT is sad to see so much emotion and division over the issues of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and the choice of January 26 as our national day. Based on past experience of governments I very much doubt that the Voice would be anything more than symbolic after all politicians haven't listened to the voice of science even though our survival depends on it. Nor do they listen to the public when it comes to protecting forests or preventing coal mines, let alone Indigenous people trying to protect heritage sites, because politicians have selective hearing tuned only to GDP. We shouldn't need an Indigenous voice in order to right all the wrongs listed in the Indigenous disadvantage report and it seems that many of the writers are unaware of the extent of this disadvantage. At a time like this we should have some informative debate coming from the ABC, but instead we get an endless stream of promos with the erroneous message "we are one and speak with one voice" a comment that anywhere else would be called false advertising. The reality is obvious, we are not one and we are so divided over these and other issues that any result will cause dismay in some and lead to increased division and antagonism in our population.
THE editorial "It's their Voice, we must understand it", (Opinion, 27/1), argued for the Voice in the context of our policing of drunken people from settlements committing vandalism, assaults, thefts and other crimes in Alice Springs being as bad as the Chinese brutally imprisoning Uyghurs in a genocidal attempt to cancel their culture. Which, of course it obviously is. So, we should listen to Aboriginal people on this question. Jenna Price, "Why I don't want a vote on Voice", (Opinion, 27/1), argued that only Aboriginal people should vote on the Voice. Well, she has a point there. It may be our constitution, our parliament, our government, our nation and our money but it is their ideology. So, what do Aboriginal people say? Well, Aboriginal Senators Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Lidia Thorpe, politician Nyunggai Warren Mundine and others have all advised us to vote 'no'.
IF you took a vote from the inhabitants of Alice Springs you would find that the women would be in favour of banning grog and the men would not. This is an oversimplification, but with a large kernel of truth in it. Politicians and bureaucrats when presented by a problem like this tend to stall by appointing another review or committee. This bloated bureaucracy absorbs much of the funding which would be better spent in the community. In saying this I am reminded of the words of a very wise ancient Roman "We trained hard, but it seemed every time we were beginning to form up into teams we would be reorganised. I was to learn later in life that we tend to meet any new situation by reorganising, and a wonderful method can be for creating the illusion of progress while producing confusion, inefficiency, and demoralisation." This was Petronius Arbiter, who was way ahead of his time inventing the system named after him.
WHAT a sensible suggestion by Laurie Bowman, (Short Takes, 28/1), that if the date of Australia Day was to be changed, the last Monday in January, as it used to be, would be logical. Of course there would still be the loud minority of whingers that would dream up a problem with whatever day was suggested. As for Lidia Thorpe and her ilk calling it 'Invasion Day', what an insult to the settlers who allowed the Aboriginal people to have the opportunities they enjoy today to become professionals, trades people, politicians etc. Just the same as white Australians and new Australians do. Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.
GREG Hunt, (Short Takes, 28/1), left out of his list of things needing to change, the abolition of states or at least redrawing the boundaries to make sense. Daylight savings makes sense to southern latitudes, but not Far North Queensland or the whole of Western Australia. In removing the monarchy, coin "heads" need to roll. Given that we will have nuclear submarines by then, with the same launch signature as the US, perhaps we could place a member of the Trump dynasty on them? I would change the national anthem. European settlers were "young and free", to commit genocide. A terrible example of "civilised" action. We've boundless plains of other people's land to share. To me, the referendum is about asking Aboriginal peoples to step up and take their rightful place as custodians to the Australian environment. This is their heritage and as a fellow citizen I value this perspective. Yes to reintroducing fire regimes that are less dangerous to life and property. Thought into design. I'd keep the kangaroo and emu on the coat of arms. Two animals that cannot move backwards without turning. Beautiful that we have them facing each other.
CLIVE Jensen, (Short Takes, 28/1), the 'Voice' debate is not dividing Australian society, it's always been divided. Talk like that perpetuates this division. The Voice to Parliament has a good chance of healing the division.
IF the federal opposition leader Peter Dutton is to have any credibility as a potential future leader he must put his own personal prejudices and prevarications aside, and support an Indigenous Voice to parliament. It's time to look for a solution not to look for another problem Mr Dutton.
IT seems as though Greg Hunt, (Short Takes, 28/1), should seek a new country to live in. Russia may suit. Or maybe a Bex and a good lie down will do the trick. The controversy about Australia Day is around the date, not if it should be scrapped.
POOR Greg Hunt, (Short Takes, 28/1), worrying himself to distraction over the end of civilisation as we know it. He needs to chill. While Australia Day, thankfully, is on its last legs, Christmas and Easter are safe. By the way, I don't think any more time should be wasted on trying to define "woke", because it's meaningless. It's just a catch-all word some people throw around in place of an argument, and to express anger and resentment about a world changing in ways they don't like.
I HAVE recently received my annual Knights membership package included is a Knights emblazoned spectacle cleaning cloth. Do you think they are trying to tell me something? Lol.
A PETITION to stop the subdivision and loss of the Broadmeadow Locomotive Depot and save the only two connected roundhouses in the world and to create a futures heritage park in the centre of Newcastle is on change.org
I'M pleased to read that all beaches will remain open, ("Weeks of work disrupts east end", Herald, 28/1), during the nine weeks of the construction/deconstruction period needed for the Supercars race to be held in Newcastle. Not sure that Supercars have the power to close the beaches and wonder how it could/would be done anyway.
TOTALLY agree with Judy Houston, (Short Takes, 27/1), the floor of the baby's pool is so filthy you wouldn't let the little ones in it. Nobody is at the entrance to collect the entrance fee and the last time I visited the shop was closed. Thought we would have lunch there, but no.
