Embracing a hardy bunch: Spanish influence grows on Australian wine lovers

FRANCE, Britain, Germany and Italy have been the main historical influences in Australian wine.
France and Britain were because our early colonials were mainly familiar with French grape varieties and the wines they produced.
The German connection came from the vineyard managers, known as "vine dressers", first bought to NSW in 1838 to tend the vines of pioneer winegrowers like William Macarthur and Gregory Blaxland. They brought with them the first riesling cuttings in Australia and their vines helped later German migrants escaping Prussian religious persecution to establish South Australian vineyards.
Italian influences began with 1920s Griffith area "one suitcase migrants" such as Vittorio De Bortoli and Francesco Calabria and has grown into major plantings of Italian-origin varieties and produced Italian family industry giants.
Migration brought little or no impact from Spain, but climate change's need for heat-tolerant vines has prompted an influx of Spanish grape varieties such as the red tempranillo and white albarino to Australia. Spain has more than 1.2 million hectares of vineyard - the biggest in the world. Because of old vines, wide-spaced plantings and the very low yields from dry soils, its wine production is second behind Italy.
Spanish wine imports have grown in the past five years, and here is a recent batch of six captivating Campos de Espana reds from Single Vineyard Sellers. The wines are the $20 Campos de Viento 2019 Tempranillo and Amigo de la Tierra 2021 Organic Grenacha-Tempranillo from La Mancha and the $20 Campos de Luz 2021 Garnacha from Ebro Valley, the $30 Campos de Risca 2015 Monastrell-Syrah from Jumilla and the $40 La Sorda 2020 Vendimia Seleccionada Tempranillo and $65 La Sorda 2015 Reserva Tempranillo from Rioja.
The Campos de Risca 2015 from south-east Spain is a blend of 10 per cent Syrah (AKA shiraz) and 90 per cent monastrell, a variety better known in here as mataro or mourvedre.
Campos de Risca means "the stony fields" and it's said the grapes are not so much grown as mined and extracted from the least promising soils. The vines grow in a foot deep of stone, which protects the grapes from the harsh climate.
Riojas have long been the most highly regarded Spanish wines. Landlocked in north central Spain, the region holds the highest category in Spanish wine regulation, the DOCa classification "Qualified Designation of Origin". Spain's garnacha wines come from a variety long established as grenache in Australia.
ORGANIC and vegan-friendly, the Amigo de la Tierra 2021 Organic Garnacha-Tempranillo is from La Mancha the setting of Cervantes's Don Quixote. It has 13.5% alcohol, bright purple hues and zingy blackberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate introduces Maraschino cherry, briar, mint and cedary oak and the finish has dusty tannins.
PRICE: $20.
DRINK WITH: shish kebabs.
AGEING: four years.
RATING: 4 stars (out of 6)
THE Campos de Luz 2021 Garnacha and the other Campos de Espana reds are at singlevineyards.com and independent bottle shops. This garnacha has 13.5% alcohol, inky purple hues and potpourri aromas. The front palate shows spicy blackcurrant flavour, the middle palate bramble jelly, cherry, capers and toasty oak and a finish of chalky tannins.
PRICE: $20.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 4 stars
THIS delightful, multi-faceted La Sorda 2020 Rioja Vendimia Seleccionada Tempranillo registers 14% alcohol and is deep magenta in the glass. The nose shows raspberry jam scents, the front palate juicy, ripe plum flavour, the middle palate mulberry, spearmint, cinnamon and savoury oak and the finish toasty tannins.
PRICE: $40.
DRINK WITH: honey and soy glazed pork fillet.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 stars
