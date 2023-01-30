Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle's Professor Penny Jane Burke appointed a UNESCO Chair

January 31 2023 - 5:00am
Professor Penny Jane Burke. Vice Chancellor Alex Zelinsky said her "leadership and guidance will help our university to enable victim-survivors to flourish through accessible lifelong learning opportunities". Picture supplied

THE UNIVERSITY of Newcastle's Professor Penny Jane Burke has been appointed a UNESCO Chair, which will see her work to improve the lives of marginalised groups across the globe and strengthen ties between the Hunter and Ghana.

