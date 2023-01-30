JASMINE Seidel is only 13 but she's already spent half her life helping others in her community.
The New Lambton Heights teenager has been raising money and resources for those in need since she was seven, and on Monday, those efforts were rewarded with nomination in the NSW Women of the Year Awards.
The Newcastle Grammar School student was one of two Hunter residents - along with Cessnock 12-year-old Matilda Gibson - to be named as a finalist in the One To Watch category, which recognises young women aged between seven and 17.
The news came as a shock - she didn't know she had been nominated.
"My mum nominated me. She told me about an hour ago," Miss Seidel said.
Miss Seidel's community work has included gift collection campaigns for disability organisations and coordinating backpacks of supplies for flood victims in northern NSW.
"I think all the causes are very important and they've all helped people, which to me is the most important thing," she said. "I think the one that has probably stuck with me the most is raising money for John Hunter's Children's oncology ward, because I got to see how that actually affected [the recipients] directly."
For Miss Seidel's mother, Angela Seidel, the nomination shows the importance of helping others. She encourages her daughter to understand other people's needs, before letting her take action.
"It's just making her aware of situations," Ms Seidel said. "It allows us to have a conversation about 'would you like to help this group of people, or do you have any thoughts about this group?'
"[She could] do something small to help them. Not everyone has to go and manage a rock concert to raise funds.
"It's finding things that younger people can actually do within their means and their spectre of influence."
And Miss Seidel says the nomination is more about the community than it is about her.
"It's not much about me personally, it's more about how much people have helped make me possible. I'm just the face for these initiatives," she said. "It's about whole communities who have done this ... It's very humbling."
Miss Gibson was named as the Fred Hollows Foundation NSW Junior Ambassador last year.
Like Miss Seidel, she's found age-appropriate ways to help her community. Amongst other work, she's handwritten cards to nursing home residents and raised money for Ronald McDonald House.
Miss Seidel hopes these nominations will encourage other young people to be generous towards those around them.
"I would reference the Nike quote and say, 'just do it'. Really, there's very little that can hold you back. Even if it's just something small, then it will still help somebody," she said.
Newcastle's Debbie Barwick, of the NSW Indigenous Chamber of Commerce, has been nominated for the NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award.
All three women are in the running for the Premier's Award for NSW Women of the Year, to be selected from category winners. Winners will be announced Thursday, March 12, 2023.
