Newcastle Herald readers have their say: We should embrace Taryn and her message

By Letters to the Editor
February 1 2023 - 3:30am
Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt on the set of her documentary Embrace Kids. Picture Transmission Films

IF Tony Mansfield realised the extent of negative body image feelings out there he would applaud the enormous effort of Taryn Brumfitt, who under the most difficult of circumstances is trying to counteract something so ingrained as the way we see ourselves ("A different body of work deserves honour", Letters, 30/1).

