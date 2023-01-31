IF Tony Mansfield realised the extent of negative body image feelings out there he would applaud the enormous effort of Taryn Brumfitt, who under the most difficult of circumstances is trying to counteract something so ingrained as the way we see ourselves ("A different body of work deserves honour", Letters, 30/1).
It is a problem that affects both sexes but women have borne the brunt.
I believe the fashion world, the medical profession and advertising have contributed to the problem. Then social media stepped in and made it all so much worse.
Women's magazines have pushed every kind of diet imaginable like grapefruit, low carbs, low fat and many have fallen into the trap of going from one faddish diet to another without ever achieving the desired effect which is to be slim, healthy, beautiful and acceptable.
The result is lives obsessed with food, either wanting it because of always feeling hungry or believing it is the enemy because it adds weight. Many took up smoking to curb their appetite.
Add to this the parts we think are too big like hips, or too small like breasts or too lined like mouth and eye wrinkles.
We have fallen for the myths that being slim is healthy and beautiful and being fat is ugly and unhealthy. How we undo all of this false thinking, I don't know, but at least Taryn is giving it a go by promoting we are OK the way we are.
REGARDING the replenishment of sand to Stockton beach, the next big east coast low will only wash it all away again.
The definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.
The waves need to be slowed down, sink an artificial reef offshore to try to negate the power of the surf.
I know it's not artificial, but the Great Barrier Reef works well in Queensland. A bit of research will show how other countries have overcome this problem, replacing the sand will not treat the cause.
An artificial reef may only need to be 200m long from the end of the break wall to the north if reports of the break wall causing this problem are correct. I don't know the logistics required to build this reef, but it may be worth looking into.
THIS morning a flyer was in our postbox. Sigh. Yes, the car race, that old chestnut, rearing its ugly head again.
The flyer has seven dot points; from this week roads will be closed.
Wharf Road from Watt St closed to Horseshoe Bay.
The list goes on. Do all residents of Newcastle know of all these closures?
Because the people who drive the Pantechs bringing in all the stuff from Queensland to sell at the event, don't seem to have any information.
They careen up one-way streets the wrong way and smile as they go past, oblivious to any pedestrian who may be in their way.
An asterisked note in tiny font at the bottom of the flyer, 'We appreciate your support and sincerely apologise blah blah'. Horse manure, weasel words. All they want is money.
It is disturbing that this Supercars "scam" is allowed to continue after another debacle of bankrupt sponsors in the Adelaide race was recently uncovered.
The sooner this "scam" is stopped the better. Bring on an ICAC and get them out of here.
MERYL Pickles, (Short Takes, 31/1) it's not necessary to legally close a beach.
You just need to make access to the beach so difficult the public is deterred from coming in. Road closures do that. Under the Heritage Office Conditions of approval for Supercars, council is required to produce a "Coal River Precinct Access Plan... demonstrating a clearly legible and safe pedestrian access to the general public into and around the Coal River Precinct including to Nobbys Beach, Macquarie Pier and Nobbys Lighthouse" during their 10 weeks occupation of the precinct.
This plan is supposed to be on public display. All I can find on the council's website is the advice that access will be via Bathers Way from King Edward Park. Unfortunately, access to this area via King Edward Park is not possible so long as civil works are being carried out on the South Newcastle Beach skate park. The only other access points will require a ticket.
THE state government has started the process of assessing how much compensation the Port of Newcastle consortium should pay the government for removing the container penalty ("Coalition plans to start Port of Newcastle lease review before NSW election", Herald, 30/1).
Parliament passed the "Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Act 2022" in November on the assumption that the penalty was legally enforceable. This is the penalty which the government hid from the public and Parliament and denied existing despite more than 100 Parliamentary Questions on Notice.
The Newcastle Herald forced the government to acknowledge the penalty by publishing details on July 29 2016.
The penalty was imposed under the "Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012" (PAAT Act). However, Parliament, by definition, cannot make, or amend, a law authorising a minister to implement a hidden government policy.
The government secretly decided to impose the penalty in 2012, when the government-owned Newcastle Port Corporation was the port operator. Consequently, the penalty was not authorised by the PAAT Act. This makes it unenforceable.
BIG congratulations to Dorothy Mavis Ebbott, upon being awarded an OAM for the Preservation of Historical Organisations on Australia Day 2023.
Mavis Ebbott (as she is known by Newcastle Historians) was a life member and many times president of the Newcastle and Hunter District Historical Society, researching and teaching our great history and precious early heritage to her enthusiastic members for well over 50 years.
It is said that most information has now been digitised, but nothing beats listening to a teacher imparting his or her knowledge to an audience, accompanied by a video or historical photos.
Fundraising enabled donations to worthy charities, teaching heritage to children, all part of her busy life.
One important part of Mavis' plan to record local information was the assembling of more than 50 scrapbooks which she and her group filled with information and photos from all over Newcastle and the Hunter Valley.
They alone tell of life as it was at the time.
Well done, Mavis Ebbott OAM.
AS of Wednesday, don't bother going to the foreshore or Nobbys. Thanks council.
'NO time like the present', (Herald, 30/1). Mr Dillon's abbreviated comment, 'The days when the Knights fielded nine locals in the starting line up are ancient history'. He is correct, with his comment, while the present Knights powers-that-be continue to ignore their local talent and buy imported players for that 'here and the now' potential finals team. Fortunately for the Penrith Panthers, they didn't follow that philosophy.
VALE Charles Martin 1945-2023. Friend, neighbour, and architectural concept designer extraordinaire. In 1982 Charles imaginatively captured the essence of the Supernova Science Centre in his concept drawings based on the old incinerator building in Parry Street. A key step in Supernova's evolution to the Wood St brewery building as the central pillar of the Newcastle Regional Museum, opened by the Queen in 1988. Just one of many significant contributions Charles made to our city.
GREAT idea for Tomaree Headland walk, ('Picking up the pace at Tomaree', Herald, 30/1), by the 'promise you anything' NSW government, but no mention of any access for the disabled or people in wheelchairs. C'mon people, it's 2023 and I would have thought any ideas like this would have to be available to the disabled or is it just another election promise?
IT'S interesting to read the conversations regarding the Voice to Parliament. In a perfect world a yes vote would be ideal and here's the "but". Not all Indigenous people are behind the yes vote and there's a lot of negative arising. Even if the Voice to Parliament gets in and a change to the Constitution is made, will the government of the day be saying yes to all of its demands? Secondly, when we finally get around to becoming a republic, there will be a need for changes to the Constitution again. Makes you wonder if the government has got their priorities in the right order.
IT seems poor Michael Hinchey, (Short Takes, 31/1), has again been inflicted with trichotillomania about the use of the word woke. However, far from being meaningless, I'm afraid it's now well entrenched in our lingo thanks mainly to leftist progressive activists who think they have superior intelligence and seem intent on delegitimising history and cancelling opinions that differ from theirs.
BROELMAN'S View, (Herald, 28/1), hits like a nuclear blast. Such wondrous talent adds so much to life. The image will be carried forever.
